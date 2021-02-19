CrimeLocalSociety

Georgia Child-Luring Investigation Leads To Deltona Resident; Used Paladins, Afk Arena And Google Hangouts for Communications

By Jessica Mcfadyen
14-YEAR-OLD VICTIM
DELTONA, FL – A Deltona resident has been arrested after authorities discovered sexually explicit chats with a 14-year-old Georgia girl who communicated with the suspect via a variety of gaming platforms and apps.

Truneika Ramos, 34, a.k.a. Dejon or D.J. Ramos, was arrested Thursday by members of the Sheriff’s Office Deltona Crime Suppression Team. Ramos is charged with using a computer to solicit a child and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

The investigation, which originated in March 2020 with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, revealed that Ramos carried out sexually explicit text and video communications with the 14-year-old victim, was aware of her age and believed the two were in a relationship.

The platforms involved in this case included the online video games Paladins and AFK Arena. The video chats occurred on Google Hangouts. Ramos remained in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail on Friday on $55,000 bond.

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

