Georgia Child-Luring Investigation Leads To Deltona Resident; Used Paladins, Afk Arena And Google Hangouts for Communications

Truneika Ramos, 34, a.k.a. Dejon or D.J. Ramos, was arrested Thursday by members of the Sheriff’s Office Deltona Crime Suppression Team. Ramos is charged with using a computer to solicit a child and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

DELTONA, FL – A Deltona resident has been arrested after authorities discovered sexually explicit chats with a 14-year-old Georgia girl who communicated with the suspect via a variety of gaming platforms and apps.

Truneika Ramos, 34, a.k.a. Dejon or D.J. Ramos, was arrested Thursday by members of the Sheriff’s Office Deltona Crime Suppression Team. Ramos is charged with using a computer to solicit a child and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

The investigation, which originated in March 2020 with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, revealed that Ramos carried out sexually explicit text and video communications with the 14-year-old victim, was aware of her age and believed the two were in a relationship.

The platforms involved in this case included the online video games Paladins and AFK Arena. The video chats occurred on Google Hangouts. Ramos remained in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail on Friday on $55,000 bond.