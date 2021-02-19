Developer Seeks Approval Of $400 Million Project In Osceola County; Plan Calls For Construction of 1,200+ Single, Multi-Family Homes

The plan calls for construction of more than 1,200 single and multi-family homes and allows for sizeable amounts of commercial and civic space at Roan Bridge, according to James Dicks (above), president of DIX Development LLC in Lake Mary.

ST. CLOUD, FL – DIX Developments is looking for approval of a plan that would bring both home buyers and business owners to Roan Bridge, a 276-acre mixed-use development off Old Hickory Tree Road. The 17-parcel tract – which was annexed into the city of St. Cloud in 2017 – is partially cleared and has been permitted for 625 single-family homes and 599 multi-family units, according to James Dicks, president of DIX Development LLC in Lake Mary.

Dicks said he named Javier Omana of CPH Inc., a Sanford-based engineering firm, as manager and land planner for the Roan Bridge project. The environmental consulting is being done by Young Bear Environmental of Edgewater, and Johnston’s Surveying Inc. in Kissimmee is conducting the survey of the property.

The Roan Bridge project also provides for a gathering area with retail and office space topped with 96 condos “along four city blocks in the heart of the project,” Dicks said.

“There will be 1.5 million square feet of civic space,” Dicks said, adding that 26 acres have been set aside for a K-8 school with additional acreage for a new city fire station.

The $400 million development – which is one-half mile from U.S. Highway 192 and 25 miles from the attractions – is in the direct path of growth with property developing all around.

“The original goal of the Roan Bridge conceptual master plan – to balance social, environmental and economic sustainability – can be achieved by using long-range, large-scale planning,” Dicks said. “This plan will provide sustainable economic development, a sound tax base, ease the pressure for urban sprawl and reduce vehicle miles traveled by linking with road and transit networks,” he explained. “When Roan Bridge is complete, this truly will be a great place to live in Florida.”

