EducationPoliticsPress Releases

CER Founder: Biden Administration Waffles, Media Tires of Rhetoric, And Unions Claim Their Actions Won’t Harm Students

By George McGregor
Cheap Domain Names, Custom Email Addresses and Simple Website Builders [Advertisement]

Center for Education Reform
Center for Education Reform’s founder and CEO Jeanne Allen says the media finally appears to be losing patience at the Biden Administration’s waffling on the issue of school reopening. Photo: YouTube, 2016 event.

WASHINGTON, D.C. The media finally appear to be losing patience at the Biden Administration’s waffling on the issue of school reopening. Joe Biden made school reopening and his ability to get it done quickly and safely a signature campaign promise. Many observers and fans were led to believe that given his extraordinary influence with the heads of the teachers unions, he’d be able to prevail on them to move out of the way, knowing that their nemesis Donald Trump was no longer calling the shots.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Federation of Teachers president Jerry T. Jordan, who has long complained about not enough resources or assurances of safety to open, announced that the schools still would not open despite all of those conditions being met. 

Such actions in Chicago have Mayor Lori Lightfoot accusing the teachers union of being their own political party, and wanting to run the city. As more parents rally to challenge the unscientific and continued closures of America’s schools, even the media are tiring of the contradictions.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

Center for Education Reform’s founder and CEO Jeanne Allen covered this in-depth on forbes.com published yesterday, Feb 18, 2021.

About The Center for Education Reform
Founded in 1993,the Center for Education Reform aims to expand educational opportunities that lead to improved economic outcomes for all Americans — particularly our youth — ensuring that conditions are ripe for innovation, freedom and flexibility throughout U.S. education.

For more information please visit https://edreform.com

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

De Blasio: NY Governor’s Bullying of Assemblyman…

Christopher Boyle

Broward Sheriff’s Office Receives Monetary Award To Boost…

George McGregor

Report: Texas Senator Ted Cruz Under Fire for Vacationing In…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 501