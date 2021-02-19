CER Founder: Biden Administration Waffles, Media Tires of Rhetoric, And Unions Claim Their Actions Won’t Harm Students

Center for Education Reform’s founder and CEO Jeanne Allen says the media finally appears to be losing patience at the Biden Administration’s waffling on the issue of school reopening. Photo: YouTube, 2016 event.

WASHINGTON, D.C. The media finally appear to be losing patience at the Biden Administration’s waffling on the issue of school reopening. Joe Biden made school reopening and his ability to get it done quickly and safely a signature campaign promise. Many observers and fans were led to believe that given his extraordinary influence with the heads of the teachers unions, he’d be able to prevail on them to move out of the way, knowing that their nemesis Donald Trump was no longer calling the shots.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Federation of Teachers president Jerry T. Jordan, who has long complained about not enough resources or assurances of safety to open, announced that the schools still would not open despite all of those conditions being met.

Union finally admits that one size does not fit all for solutions to school problems.



If they could only admit that one size fits all doesn’t solve student problems either.https://t.co/Q7uMQrrbd5 — The Center for Education Reform (@edreform) February 18, 2021

Such actions in Chicago have Mayor Lori Lightfoot accusing the teachers union of being their own political party, and wanting to run the city. As more parents rally to challenge the unscientific and continued closures of America’s schools, even the media are tiring of the contradictions.

Center for Education Reform’s founder and CEO Jeanne Allen covered this in-depth on forbes.com published yesterday, Feb 18, 2021.

