Broward Detectives Investigating Shooting That Left One Dead In Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Lauderdale Lakes. Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, Broward County Regional Communications received a call of a shooting in the 4200 block of Northwest 38th Terrace. Broward Sheriff’s Lauderdale Lakes deputies responded to the area and located one adult male victim, whos name has been temporarily withheld, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives John Curcio or Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4212. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 from Crime Stoppers.