Report: Texas Senator Ted Cruz Under Fire for Vacationing In Sunny Cancun While Hundreds of Thousands Freeze In Midst Of Crisis, Calls To Resign

The winter storm battering Texas is considered a once-in-a-lifetime event, and at its zenith saw millions of residents left without power and expected to endure record-breaking freezing temperatures. Editorial credit: Christopher Halloran / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

SAN ANTONIO, TX – According to Fox News, this week, amid a brutal winter storm in Texas that – at its worst point – saw millions of his constituents without power, safe drinking water and at least 30 dead, Senator Ted Cruz reportedly flew with his family for a relaxing vacation in sunny Cancun, Mexico.

The news started to spread about Cruz’s supposed trip when pictures of the Republican Senator at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston started making the rounds on social media Wednesday night, sparking rumors that Cruz had left Texas for a vacation while the state was in the midst of a dire crisis.

According to Fox, an anonymous Republican source confirmed that Cruz’s alleged trip to Cancun was indeed true.

The winter storm currently battering Texas is considered a once-in-a-lifetime event, and at its zenith saw millions of residents of the Lone Star State left without power and expected to endure record-breaking freezing temperatures. Circumstances have been improving, but by Thursday there are still an estimated 500,000 without power.

The Texas Democratic Party has called on Ted Cruz to resign. https://t.co/7RoksbhBYP — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 18, 2021

In addition, Texas officials have urged millions of residents to make sure they boil tap water before drinking it due to freezing pipes and damaged infrastructure.

The AP has quoted an anonymous source that indicated the trip had been planned well in advance of the storm and that Cruz would most likely be returning to Texas “immediately.” The AP had contacted Cruz’s office for a comment, but had not received a response by Wednesday evening.

Cruz has drawn significant criticism for leaving his state during an unprecedented emergency. The two-term Senator has reportedly been considering a second run for the White House in 2024, and this incident will certainly be used by opponents to color him in the worst possible light if and when the time comes that he announces his candidacy.