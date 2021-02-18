CrimeLocalSociety

Miami-Dade Homicide Detectives Seeking Driver of Black BMW Involved In Hit and Run Resulting In Critical Injuries; Reward Up To $5,000 Offered

By Joe Mcdermott
Tamika M. Miller, 45 years old, was critically injured on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at approximately 9:59 p.m., when a 2005 BMW M5, struck her vehicle at SW 186 Street and the Turnpike southbound off ramp. The driver of the BMW fled the scene.
MIAMI-DADE, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a hit and run crash that left one critically injured. According to authorities, on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at approximately 9:59 p.m., a 2005 BMW M5, struck the victim’s vehicle at SW 186 Street and the Turnpike southbound off ramp, causing critical injuries to Tamika M. Miller, 45 years old.

The driver of the BMW fled the scene without rendering aid and/or reporting the crash. Anyone with information on this hit and run with critical injuries, the whereabouts of the subject vehicle and/or its driver is requested to contact Miami-Dade Police Department Traffic Homicide
Detective J. Childers at (305) 471-2425.

Black BMW Involved In Hit and Run
https://www.miamidade.gov/global/police/about-homicide-bureau.page

If you wish to remain anonymous, then contact Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or 1 (866) 471-8477. Visit CrimeStoppers305.com and select Submit Tip or use Facebook.com/crimestoppers305. If the tip leads to the arrest of the subject(s), the tipster may be eligible for a reward up to
$5,000.00. All calls are kept strictly anonymous.

