PulteGroup Expands Northeast Florida Presence with Del Webb Wildlight in Nassau County; Del Webb to Open New Active-Adult Lifestyle Community

WILDLIGHT, FL – Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, has announced a new community, Del Webb Wildlight, coming to Nassau County near Amelia Island within the master-planned community of Wildlight.

“We are pleased to welcome Del Webb to Wildlight as the community’s first neighborhood for active adults,” said Wes Hinton, Vice President of Wildlight. “Del Webb’s strong brand recognition for quality design, resort-style amenities and close community connection makes it the ideal fit for Wildlight and our Florida Lowcountry lifestyle. As the gateway to the state of Florida and one of the fastest growing counties in North Florida, Nassau County and Wildlight offer a perfect launching point for this best-in-class active adult builder.”

Located just north of Jacksonville and south of the Georgia line, Del Webb Wildlight will include up to 660 single-family and villa homes. Del Webb will build on 33- to 65-foot-wide homesites and offer 16 consumer inspired floor plans ranging in size from 1,343 to 3,339 square feet. Development is currently underway with models projected to open in early 2022 and new homes starting in the $200s.

“We are excited to partner with Wildlight to expand our Del Webb brand into Nassau County,” said Tony Nason, Vice President of Operations of PulteGroup’s North Florida Division. “With the increasing active adult demand in Northeast Florida, Wildlight’s proximity to Amelia Island’s world class beaches, the Jacksonville International Airport, and the Florida state line makes it the perfect location for our next Del Webb community.”

Del Webb Wildlight residents will enjoy the active-adult lifestyle with approximately six acres of recreational areas that include a 12,000-square-foot amenity center designed for group activities and gatherings, a resort-style and lap pool, tennis and pickleball courts, a dog park and more. Del Webb Wildlight will have more than 10 miles of walking trails winding through the community, linking the neighborhood to other parks, amenities, the YMCA, and neighborhood restaurants in Wildlight.

Wildlight is a master-planned, mixed-use community offering plenty of opportunities for exploration and recreation. Wildlight homes and community amenities are designed using Florida Lowcountry (FLOCO) inspired architecture, with sweeping porches and window transoms to maximize views of the community’s lakes, natural wetlands and wooded areas. Wildlight is a natural gas community and the first Gigabit community in Nassau County, providing the area’s fastest internet. The community is on State Road 200 between I-95 and U.S. Highway 17 in Nassau County, conveniently located 12 miles from Amelia Island and 12 miles from Jacksonville International Airport.

PulteGroup has two additional popular age-restricted Del Webb communities in Northeast Florida. The communities, which offer active-adult living and a variety of amenities, include Del Webb eTown and Del Webb Nocatee. For more information, visit www.delwebb.com.

About Del Webb

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes designed for pre-retirement and retirees. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit www.delwebb.com.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams. For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

About Wildlight

Wildlight is a new community inspired by a character, culture and pattern of living we call “Florida Lowcountry,” where Southern hospitality meets play-inspired living, and the natural world is a natural part of life. Approximately half of this thoughtfully connected 2,900-acre community is devoted to green space, including parks and nature trails. The other half of the community features a mix of Lowcountry-style homes, townhomes and rental apartments as well as businesses, shops and restaurants, connected by walkable pathways to promote a healthy lifestyle. Wildlight is conveniently located 20 miles north of Jacksonville and just east of Interstate-95 on A1A with easy access to both Amelia Island and the Jacksonville International Airport. Wildlight is being developed by Raydient Places + Properties, a taxable subsidiary of Rayonier Inc., a real estate investment trust. For more information, please visit Wildlight.com.