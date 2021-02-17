Donald Trump Releases Statement After Second Impeachment Acquittal; Says, “Our Movement To Make America Great Again Just Begun”

President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, attends the 2019 Army Navy Game in Philadelphia, Pa., Dec. 14, 2019. Photo credit: U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dana Clarke. The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement

PALM BEACH, FL – Former President Donald Trump has released a statement after the U.S. Senate this past weekend voted 57 to 43 to acquit him during his historic second impeachment trial on one count of “inciting an insurrection” for his role in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

While beating the case, the verdict was nonetheless notable as 7 Republicans broke from their party and voted to convict Trump; regardless, it was not enough, as Democrats would have needed the support of 17 Republicans – for a total of 67 Senators – to have successfully prosecuted the former President.

On the unlikely event that Democrats had actually gotten a conviction, they most likely would have barred Trump from ever serving in public office again.

To date, Trump is the only American President to have been impeached twice; in late 2019 he was first impeached by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, but was acquitted by the GOP-controlled Senate in February 2020.

Before Trump, the only American Presidents to have been impeached were Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, both of whom were acquitted. Richard Nixon almost part of this group as well, but he resigned from office before his impeachment proceedings could begin.

The following is the full statement released by Trump, including his reaction to his second impeachment trial acquittal, expressions of gratitude for his supporters, and a few jabs directed at the Democrats who prosecuted him:

I want to first thank my team of dedicated lawyers and others for their tireless work upholding justice and defending truth. My deepest thanks as well to all of the United States Senators and Members of Congress who stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country. Our cherished Constitutional Republic was founded on the impartial rule of law, the indispensable safeguard for our liberties, our rights and our freedoms. It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree. I always have, and always will, be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honorably debate the issues of the day without malice and without hate. This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country. No president has ever gone through anything like it, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president, who voted for us just a few short months ago. I also want to convey my gratitude to the millions of decent, hardworking, law-abiding, God-and-Country loving citizens who have bravely supported these important principles in these very difficult and challenging times. Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it! We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future. Together there is nothing we cannot accomplish. We remain one People, one family, and one glorious nation under God, and it’s our responsibility to preserve this magnificent inheritance for our children and for generations of Americans to come. May God bless all of you, and may God forever bless the United States of America.