Brazen Burglar Waves At Camera While Rummaging Through Vehicles In Oakland Park

By Joe Mcdermott
As the burglar makes his way to the second vehicle, he waves toward the camera again. He then opens up the door of the second vehicle, rummages through the center console and takes a few items. The items were later found nearby.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – This burglar wants the spotlight. Detectives are trying to identify the subject seen waving to cameras as he combs through cars in Oakland Park. Around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, the subject walks up to a driveway with two parked vehicles in the 4400 block of Northwest 19th Avenue. He waves as he walks up the driveway toward one of the vehicles, which turns the motion sensor light on. He peers through the window of the first vehicle but gives up as the door is locked. 

As the subject makes his way to the second vehicle, he waves toward the camera again. He then opens up the door of the second vehicle, rummages through the center console and takes a few items. The items were later found nearby.  Detectives urge residents to keep their vehicles locked, and take out any valuables that may be inside.

Anyone who can identify the subject or has information is asked to contact BSO Detective Joshua Kessler at 954-954-202-3117. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
