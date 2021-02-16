Op-Ed: What Do We Do Now? Spiritual Preparedness, Part 2

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – In Spiritual Preparedness Part 1, we discussed the significance of spiritual matters including preparation for the Second Coming of Christ. No discussion of spiritual issues in the last days could be complete without including Jonathan Cahn.

Messianic Rabbi Jonathan Cahn has been recognized as one of the top 40 spiritual leaders of the past 40 years. He has been called the prophetic voice of this generation and his ideas have had a worldwide impact. He is the author of several bestselling books including The Harbinger and The Harbinger II: The Return.

On January 29, 2021, Cahn issued a prophetic warning for America wherein he said:

If America followed the ways of God, his eternal rules of order and right, the blessings of God would remain upon it. But if America should ever depart from the ways of God, then his blessings would be removed from the land.

On February 1, 2021, Cahn published part 2 of his prophetic warning, which needs to be read in its entirety by every American. It included the following admonition:

As for America, the problem is not social or economic or cultural or political. The problem is ultimately spiritual, and so must be the answer. America has turned away from God. And its only hope is that it returns to God. Choose true greatness and lead in that return or continue in this departure from God to destruction and judgment.

It is indeed time to choose which side we are on. Which will it be? I’m siding with Joshua who said, “Choose you this day whom ye will serve…but as for me and my house we will serve the Lord.” (Joshua 24:15) More than two thousand years ago Jesus spoke of the rewards that will come to those who choose Him:

Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me. To him that overcometh will I grant to sit with me in my throne, even as I also overcame, and am set down with my Father in his throne….And, behold, I come quickly; and my reward is with me, to give every man according as his work shall be. (KJV Revelation 3:20; 21:8)

John the Revelator conveyed a clear understanding of what would happen to many of the wicked shortly before the Second Coming. He said that in a future day the wicked “will be utterly burned with fire” and “with violence [they] shall be thrown down, and shall not be found anymore.” (NKJ Revelation 18:1-5,21)

It is clear that destruction will come to those who choose evil rather than good. What about the millions who simply don’t believe in the Second Coming of Christ? Many people who have not been spiritually inclined may someday—and perhaps someday soon—change their minds and begin to prepare to meet God.

The basic elements of spiritual preparation to meet God have been in place for millennia and they are still in force today. They are simple, straightforward, and anyone can do them. In part, they are:

Pray to God. Pray for guidance, pray for endurance, pray to have an obedient heart, pray for comfort. Pray anytime, anywhere, about anything, and believe that God will hear you and answer.

Read the scriptures. God’s word is available to virtually everyone and his counsel is surprisingly relevant, even centuries after it was written down. Open the scriptures, ask God to help you understand and apply them.

Be obedient to God’s commandments. Jesus said, “If you love me, keep my commandments.” He also said the two most important commandments are loving God and loving the people around us. Striving daily to love others and to do good to them is the essence of spiritual preparedness.

Repent daily. When we mess up, we repent, ask forgiveness, and keep trying. God knows we will not succeed in being perfectly obedient all the time. That is the very reason Jesus came. He has already atoned for our sins. We simply need to recognize our need for Him and ask for his intervention and forgiveness. He is happy to give it.

Preparing to meet the Lord is essential whether His Second Coming is tomorrow or hundreds of years from now. All of us will meet Him someday, and none of us knows exactly when that will be; we may die tomorrow or decades down the road. That’s why preparing now and living in consistent preparation to look God in the eye is the wisest course of action.

