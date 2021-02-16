KARMA? At Least 30 Taliban Terrorists Accidently Blow Themselves Up During Bomb-Making Class Held in an Afghanistan Mosque

Afghan militants of the Taliban terrorist organization with an Arsenal of weapons from the 1970s-80s, historical festival September 14, 2019, Sevastopol. File Photo; Editorial credit: Dmitriyk21 / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

SOUTH ASIA – According to reports, at least 30 Taliban terrorists were ironically killed in an accidental explosion that occurred during a class that was being held Saturday in an Afghanistan mosque on how to construct bombs and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

A part of the Afghan National Army known as the 209th Shaheen Corps confirmed the incident and the deaths of 30 Taliban members, including six foreign nationals who were expert bomb makers; these six men were unable to be identified by authorities due to the amount of damage they sustained in the blast, reports say.

30 Taliban militants are killed in explosion during bomb-making class at Afghan mosque https://t.co/LROUASZ9W1 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 16, 2021

The incident took place on Saturday morning in the village of Qultaq in the Dowlatabad district of Balkh province; Taliban members had gathered at a mosque for the class to learn how to build bombs and IEDs when one of the devices apparently went off unexpectedly.

Unfortunately, that was not the end to the violence in Afghanistan that day; according to reports, two children were killed by a Taliban-planted IED in Qotar Blaq village in Kunduz province.

Taliban attacks across Afghanistan have intensified and increased in recent months as peace talks with the Kabul government have stalled; NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted on Monday that his organization will not engage in troop withdrawal from the troubled region “before the time is right.”

Class dismissed. https://t.co/QEhAR5cS3A — 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙼𝚘𝚜𝚜𝚊𝚍: Space Laser Command Center (@TheMossadIL) February 16, 2021

A discussion with defense ministers is planned on Wednesday and Thursday, where one topic of conversation will be whether or not President Joe Biden will adhere to a Trump-era peace deal the former President struck with the Taliban to withdraw troops by May, or if Biden will break with that deal and keep forces stationed in Afghanistan for the time being.