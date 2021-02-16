Detectives Release Composite Sketch of Pedestrian Killed in Crash In Loxahatchee; Seeking Assistance with Identifying Victim

As the crash ensued the unknown man wrapped the hood, impacted the windshield and roof and was then thrown to the asphalt. He came to rest within a barricaded construction lane and was pronounced deceased on scene by Fire Rescue.

LOXAHATCHEE, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Homicide Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a male victim that was killed in a traffic crash on February 2, 2021 in the 14500 block of Southern Boulevard in Loxahatchee.

According to the report, at approximately 9:25 pm, Michael Reiche, 36, of Westlake, was driving a 2009 Honda Civic westbound on Southern Boulevard in the left lane while an unidentified man was crossing Southern Boulevard northbound and entered the westbound travel lanes in front of Reiche who attempted braking however was unable to avoid impacting the pedestrian.

As the crash ensued the unknown man wrapped the hood, impacted the windshield and roof and was then thrown to the asphalt. He came to rest within a barricaded construction lane and was pronounced deceased on scene by Fire Rescue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Schneider at schneiderj@pbso.org, 561-681-4535 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.