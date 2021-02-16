CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Release Composite Sketch of Pedestrian Killed in Crash In Loxahatchee; Seeking Assistance with Identifying Victim

By Joe Mcdermott
male victim
As the crash ensued the unknown man wrapped the hood, impacted the windshield and roof and was then thrown to the asphalt. He came to rest within a barricaded construction lane and was pronounced deceased on scene by Fire Rescue.

LOXAHATCHEE, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Homicide Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a male victim that was killed in a traffic crash on February 2, 2021 in the 14500 block of Southern Boulevard in Loxahatchee.   

According to the report, at approximately 9:25 pm, Michael Reiche, 36, of Westlake, was driving a 2009 Honda Civic westbound on Southern Boulevard in the left lane while an unidentified man was crossing Southern Boulevard northbound and entered the westbound travel lanes in front of Reiche who attempted braking however was unable to avoid impacting the pedestrian.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Schneider at schneiderj@pbso.org, 561-681-4535 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
