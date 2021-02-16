Detectives Investigating Fatal Industrial Accident In Oakland Park; Miami Gardens Man Dies After I-Beam Fell On Top Of Him

Shortly before 12 p.m. that day, Broward Regional Communications received a medical emergency call regarding a steel beam that fell on an employee at the Steel Fabricators LLC located at 721 E. Prospect Road in Oakland Park.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a fatal industrial accident that left a man dead in Oakland Park on Thursday, February 11. Shortly before 12 p.m. that day, Broward Regional Communications received a medical emergency call regarding a steel beam that fell on an employee at the Steel Fabricators LLC located at 721 E. Prospect Road in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue personnel responded. While on scene, emergency crews were advised that the victim, Juan Ayala, 58, of Miami Gardens, was welding an I-beam when it somehow became dislodged and fell on top of him. Ayala was pronounced deceased on scene.

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives and authorities with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) responded to the scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatality.

A representative with the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded, and the victim’s body was transported to the ME’s office for post-mortem examination. No foul play is suspected at this time.