CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Fatal Industrial Accident In Oakland Park; Miami Gardens Man Dies After I-Beam Fell On Top Of Him

By Joe Mcdermott
Cheap Domain Names, Custom Email Addresses and Simple Website Builders [Advertisement]

FACTORY ACCIDENT
Shortly before 12 p.m. that day, Broward Regional Communications received a medical emergency call regarding a steel beam that fell on an employee at the Steel Fabricators LLC located at 721 E. Prospect Road in Oakland Park.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a fatal industrial accident that left a man dead in Oakland Park on Thursday, February 11. Shortly before 12 p.m. that day, Broward Regional Communications received a medical emergency call regarding a steel beam that fell on an employee at the Steel Fabricators LLC located at 721 E. Prospect Road in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue personnel responded. While on scene, emergency crews were advised that the victim, Juan Ayala, 58, of Miami Gardens, was welding an I-beam when it somehow became dislodged and fell on top of him. Ayala was pronounced deceased on scene.

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives and authorities with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) responded to the scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatality.

A representative with the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded, and the victim’s body was transported to the ME’s office for post-mortem examination. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: What Do We Do Now? Spiritual Preparedness, Part 2

Gene Van Shaar

KARMA? At Least 30 Taliban Terrorists Accidently Blow…

Christopher Boyle

Op-Ed: Why is Democratic Socialism a Misnomer?

Chuck Lehmann
1 of 911