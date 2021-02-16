HealthLocalSociety

Dentists Urge Attention to Oral Health During Pandemic

By Lily Bohlke
Cheap Domain Names, Custom Email Addresses and Simple Website Builders [Advertisement]

During National Children's Dental Health Month, dentists remind folks how important it is to keep a regular preventive care schedule, but recommend avoiding non-emergency care wherever community spread of the coronavirus is high or uncontrolled.
During National Children’s Dental Health Month, dentists remind folks how important it is to keep a regular preventive care schedule, but recommend avoiding non-emergency care wherever community spread of the coronavirus is high or uncontrolled. Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

TALLAHASSEE, FL — By age five, nearly half of all children have at least one cavity, but in the last year, many kids’ regular visits to the dentist have been interrupted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Andrew Brown, president of the Florida Dental Association and an orthodontist, said there’s been no record of transmission between patients and dentists in a dental setting, due to many of the safety and disinfectant policies in use even when there’s not a pandemic.

“Patients should not postpone dental appointments for too long because they can lead to more complicated dental issues forming or worsening,” Brown advised.

During National Children’s Dental Health Month, dentists remind folks how important it is to keep a regular preventive care schedule, but recommend avoiding non-emergency care wherever community spread of the coronavirus is high or uncontrolled.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

More information can be found at covidactnow.org.

Dr. Richard Gesker, chief dental officer for UnitedHealthcare, recommends cleaning a baby’s gums with a soft cloth in warm water, then, around age two, using a soft-bristle toothbrush and a dab of fluoride toothpaste.

When a child’s back teeth start coming in, he suggests it’s time to teach them how to floss.

“This all promotes very good gum health, avoids gingivitis, prevents cavities, and it will also instill really, oral health habits for lifelong dental health,” Gesker added.

Brown noted all of Florida’s dental practices have reopened, although they may be seeing fewer patients a day, or utilizing telehealth.

The American Dental Association estimated dental-care spending in the U.S. dropped 38% last year and could drop another 20% this year.

Dentistry in and of itself is a very important part of oral health, which is obviously essentially a part of the individual’s overall health as well,” Brown outlined. “One can affect the other. So this is not just a dental issue in some cases, especially some of those who may be more vulnerable or have more issues to begin with.”

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention oral-health data showed racial and income disparities for children and adults, whether it be because of access to dental insurance, transportation for dental appointments, time to take off work, or fluoridated water.

Lily Bohlke

Lily is a reporter and producer for a daily radio newscast called 2020Talks, by Public News Service and Pacifica Network. She has written about politics, public health, the arts, college news, and more. He work has been seen in the Des Moines Register, the Cedar Rapids Gazette, and the Iowa City Press Citizen. In April 2019, she received second place for public affairs reporting in 2018 at the Iowa Broadcast News Association Convention.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Florida Convicted Felon Sentenced to 7 Years in State…

Joe Mcdermott

Op-Ed: What Do We Do Now? Spiritual Preparedness, Part 2

Gene Van Shaar

KARMA? At Least 30 Taliban Terrorists Accidently Blow…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 941