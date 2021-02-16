Florida Convicted Felon Sentenced to 7 Years in State Prison; Living, Running Drugs and Guns from Econolodge Motel in Palm Coast

26-year-old Joshua LeMaster will serve seven years for a conviction for violation of probation for a previous conviction of lewd and lascivious conduct, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, possession of a controlled substance, sale of cannabis, possession of cannabis, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

PALM COAST, FL – On February 16th, 2021, 26-year-old Joshua LeMaster was adjudicated guilty after entering a plea of nolo contendere to a litany of charges he was facing before the Honorable Judge Terrance Perkins. Perkins subsequently sentenced LeMaster to seven years in the Florida Department of Corrections. All sentences are set to run concurrently.

The charges included in the plea deal are violation of probation for a previous conviction of lewd and lascivious conduct, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, possession of a controlled substance, sale of cannabis, possession of cannabis, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“I’m glad to see that he is at least taking some responsibility for his actions,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “He has paid a significant price for his bad decisions that will affect him for the rest of his life. I’m glad to see he will be out of this community locked up, at least for a while. I hope he turn his life around so that when he is released he does not repeat his poor choices.”

LeMaster was arrested October 29, 2020, after the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU), with the assistance of the FCSO SWAT team, executed a Narcotics Search Warrant at one of the rooms at the Econolodge located at 5 Kingswood Drive in Palm Coast. The Search Warrant was the conclusion of multiple covert operations conducted by SIU, who were investigating the narcotics distribution activities of the long-term tenant, LeMaster.

LeMaster was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to sell within 1000’ of a convenience business, possession of THC concentrate, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of sex offender probation. he also had an active arrest warrant at the time for sale or possession THC with intent to sell within 1000’ feet of a convenience business and unlawful use of a two way communication device. He has remained in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility since that date.

In August of 2020, LeMaster was involved in a shooting incident at his business at 15 Hargrove Lane Unit 5E in Palm Coast. On October 30, 2020, a warrant was issued for his arrest for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon during the shooting. The warrant was served to him in jail.

Joshua LeMaster has previous arrests in Flagler County dating back to 2013 for various charges including theft, carrying a concealed weapon, dealing in stolen property, lewd and lascivious battery, and numerous violation of probation charges.