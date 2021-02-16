Concord Coalition Announces Webinar: Fiscal, Monetary, and Economic Challenges of the Post-Pandemic Economy, Wednesday, February 17
CONCORD, NH – Tomorrow, February 17, join the Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership & Public Service and The Concord Coalition for an important conversation, “Fiscal, Monetary, and Economic Challenges of the Post-Pandemic Economy.” This webinar will take place from 9:15 to 11:00 AM, with top policy experts scheduled to speak throughout.
Leaders from the Congressional Budget Office, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, and the Brookings Institution will discuss how fiscal, monetary, and economic trends could affect the nation and decisions made by policymakers as we navigate recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and encourage long-term economic growth.
Guest Speakers
- Phillip Swagel, Director, Congressional Budget Office
- Eric Rosengren, President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
- Wendy Edelberg, Director, The Hamilton Project and Senior Fellow in Economic Studies, the Brookings Institution
Moderators
- Robert L. Bixby, Executive Director, The Concord Coalition
- Scott Horsley, Chief Economics Correspondent, National Public Radio
- Tori Gorman, Policy Director, The Concord Coalition
This virtual conversation is free, but registration is required; click here. Support for the webinar is generously provided by the Peter G. Peterson Foundation.
“The U.S. economy has been hit hard by COVID-19, causing a sudden, sharp loss of employment and an enormous spike in government debt. Even before the pandemic hit, however, the economy and the federal budget faced difficult long-term challenges,” said Robert L. Bixby, executive director of the nonpartisan Concord Coalition. “In the coming months, policymakers will need to focus on getting our nation back on its feet while also putting it on a sustainable long-term path. We are privileged to have these top experts sharing their insights on the key issues that must be addressed and policy options that may exist for finding solutions.”
“State and local government officials, legal experts, policymakers, economists, and concerned citizens and taxpayers would all benefit from the collective wisdom and experience of these leading experts,” said John Greabe, professor of constitutional law and director of the Rudman Center. “We are grateful this panel has come together to address our nation’s most pressing economic challenges, and take questions submitted by attendees. And we are especially grateful to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation for generously supporting this event.”
Topics and Schedule
- 9:15 AM – Dean Megan Carpenter, UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law, Rudman Center Director John Greabe, and Rudman-Peterson Fellow Shannon Mulholland – Welcoming remarks and introductions.
- 9:30 AM – CBO Director Phillip Swagel, moderated by Robert L. Bixby – Discussing fiscal policy in a post-pandemic economy with a new administration and Congress, with a focus on the key challenges facing policymakers and the trade-offs between near-term and long-term events.
- 10:00 AM – Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, moderated by Scott Horsley – Discussing monetary policy in a post-pandemic economy and the role of interest rates.
- 10:30 AM – Hamilton Project Director Wendy Edelberg, moderated by Tori Gorman – Discussing post-pandemic economic recovery; relief, stimulus and long-term growth.
Brief presentations and moderated discussions with each guest speaker will include questions submitted by attendees.
About the Warren B. Rudman Center and The Concord Coalition
The Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership & Public Service at the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law provides programmatic and financial support for students interested in exploring careers in public service while supporting public programming and academic inquiry that align with its mission. https://law.unh.edu/rudman
About The Concord Coalition
The Concord Coalition is a nonpartisan, nonprofit grassroots organization that educates on the importance of generationally-responsible federal fiscal policy. https://www.concordcoalition.org
About the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law
Accredited by the American Bar Association, UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law is located in Concord, New Hampshire, and is ranked as one of the nation’s top 100 law schools and, for the 29th year in a row, a top-10 school for the study of intellectual property law. https://law.unh.edu