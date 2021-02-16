911 Hang Up Call Leads to Deputy Saving Spring Hill Man’s Life

Upon arrival, Deputy Kent located an unconscious adult male on the floor not breathing and without a pulse. Following several rounds of chest compressions, the man gasped for air and began breathing. Paramedics soon arrived on scene and continued the man’s medical care.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Monday, February 15, at 10:42 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 hang up call coming from an apartment complex in Spring Hill. Upon arrival, Deputy Kent noticed a toddler with no clothing walking in the parking lot of the apartment complex without supervision.

Deputy Kent then observed an open door to one of the apartments. The child walked with Deputy Kent to the apartment where the deputy announced his presence but did not receive a response. Upon entering the apartment Deputy Kent located an unconscious adult male on the floor not breathing and without a pulse.

When the man was unresponsive to a sternum rub, Deputy Kent began performing chest compressions. Following several rounds of chest compressions, the man gasped for air and began breathing. Paramedics soon arrived on scene and continued the man’s medical care.

Additional deputies on scene proceeded to contact the child’s family who responded to the apartment and took custody of the child. The man was transported to an area hospital for further treatment. Hospital staff said the man was having a medical episode but would make a full recovery.