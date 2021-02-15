Tennessee Man, 41, Shot, Killed at Rainbow Gathering in Silver Springs

When deputies arrived, they located the victim, Larry DeWayne Dugger, 41, of Johnson City, Tennessee, being tended to by numerous bystanders. Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) arrived and transported Dugger to the hospital where he died from his injuries. File photo.

MARION COUNTY, FL –On Friday, February 12, 2021, at approximately 10:40 p.m. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Rainbow Gathering in the 2200 block of Northeast 196th Terrace Rd, Silver Springs, Florida, in reference to an individual being shot.

When deputies arrived, they located the victim, Larry DeWayne Dugger, 41, of Johnson City, Tennessee, being tended to by numerous bystanders. Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) arrived and transported Dugger to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Major Crimes detectives are asking for the community’s help. If you have any information on this homicide, please call Detective Billy Burleson at (352) 368-3542 or to remain anonymous call Marion County Crime Stoppers at (352) 368-STOP.