CrimeLocalSociety

Tennessee Man, 41, Shot, Killed at Rainbow Gathering in Silver Springs

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Cheap Domain Names, Custom Email Addresses and Simple Website Builders [Advertisement]

gunshot wounds
When deputies arrived, they located the victim, Larry DeWayne Dugger, 41, of Johnson City, Tennessee, being tended to by numerous bystanders.  Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) arrived and transported Dugger to the hospital where he died from his injuries. File photo. 

MARION COUNTY, FL –On Friday, February 12, 2021, at approximately 10:40 p.m. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Rainbow Gathering in the 2200 block of Northeast 196th Terrace Rd, Silver Springs, Florida, in reference to an individual being shot.

When deputies arrived, they located the victim, Larry DeWayne Dugger, 41, of Johnson City, Tennessee, being tended to by numerous bystanders.  Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) arrived and transported Dugger to the hospital where he died from his injuries.  

Major Crimes detectives are asking for the community’s help.  If you have any information on this homicide, please call Detective Billy Burleson at (352) 368-3542 or to remain anonymous call Marion County Crime Stoppers at (352) 368-STOP.

Comment via Facebook
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: Anti-Trumpers, Dropping Like Flies

Alan Bergstein

Miami Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting At Drive-Thru…

Joe Mcdermott

Flagler County Detective Relieved of Duty After Arrest for…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 907