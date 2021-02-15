Op-Ed: Anti-Trumpers, Dropping Like Flies

Governor Cuomo may soon face a jury of his underlings for the deaths of thousands, California’s top honcho, Governor Newsom, is on the brink of a citizen recall for his disgraceful ineptitude, Congressman Eric Swalwell, has been outed for sleeping with a Chinese spy. Editorial credits (L to R): Matt Gush, David McGlynn, John Smith Williams, ShutterStock.com, licensed.

BOCA RATON, FL – What is this dark cloud of a curse that has befallen so many “Trump Haters” now that he’s been removed from the White House? And this political fickle finger of shame has engulfed both Democrats and Republicans. Governor Cuomo (D), may soon face a jury of his underlings for the deaths of thousands. California’s top honcho, Governor Gavin Newsom (D), is on the brink of a citizen recall for his disgraceful ineptitude. That same state’s Congressman Eric Swalwell (D), has been outed for sleeping with a (female) Chinese spy and now a large bunch of heavy hitting, right-wing Never Trumpers, the biggies of the Lincoln Project (R) are being outed as common crooks and chronic pedophiles. What more good political news can we look for in the immediate future?

Focusing on the Republican Trump hating group, the Lincoln Project (LP), that spent its energies and public donations campaigning for Biden and mosquito-biting Trump, they have been ravaged by revelations that their leaders were outright pedophiles and that they stole millions from their supporters for their own personal needs. John Weaver, one of the group’s co-founders was recently denounced by them for sexually harassing young men who were looking to break into politics. In a statement sent out by the LP, they called Weaver, “a predator, a liar, and an abuser,” following reports that he repeatedly sent unsolicited and sexually charged messages online to young men. Reports now made public, of course, after the election, indicate his perversity was well known to all in the group. Weaver was a major strategist for other No Trumpers, such as John McCain and John Kasich. The group pounced on and tossed him into the Dumpster after he had accomplished his work to get Biden elected.

And just this past week, veteran Trump hating Republican strategist, Steve Schmidt, announced that he was resigning from the board of the Lincoln Project. He claimed he’s still suffering from a childhood incident where he was touched by a Boy Scout medic, that he was depressed and that he wanted a woman to replace him as a board member. We can’t stem the flood of tears rolling down our cheeks. This same guy who ruled this organization while it raked in $40 million in the third quarter of 2020 alone, funneling half of that bundle into their own personal firms and spent a sky-high $13 million in donor money on questionable “operating expenditures,” is now bailing out with a super parachute of bucks.

The Lincoln Project convinced Democratic donors to part with $39,384,397 in Q3. It burned a staggering $13 million on operating expenditures, made $23.9M of IEs (mostly routed into its founders firms), and ended with $13.2M on hand. https://t.co/wvOXUYp7ed — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) October 14, 2020

Strange that the above bunch of political losers of both stripes, crooks and perverts all, worked in conjunction to incriminate, prosecute, persecute, demean and destroy Donald Trump with baseless charges, fabricated rumors and outright lies. Now that their job of getting Biden into the White House by hook or crook is over, they are being led into oblivion and some, surely to prison, leaving vacancies for other Progressive, Socialist radicals to fill the void for the next campaign against true America lovers. Be ready for them to start swarming this Spring.