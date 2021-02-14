Miami Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting At Drive-Thru ATM

A confrontation ensued and shots were fired. The subject was fatally wounded and pronounced deceased on the scene. The victim also sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. A second subject was seen fleeing the scene on foot.

MIAMI-DADE, FL — The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting that resulted in one man dead and another injured. According to investigators, a unnamed victim was at the drive-thru ATM at 8701 SW 137th Avenue in Miami, when he was approached by a subject.

A perimeter was immediately established and yielded negative results. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.