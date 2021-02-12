VIDEO: Broward Detectives Seeking Attempted Burglary Subject Wearing Backpack from Weston Apartment Complex Captured on Surveillance

WESTON, FL – Carrying a backpack and wearing one glove, home surveillance video captured an attempted burglary subject after he tried to break into a residence in a Weston community.

Around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, February 11, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an attempted burglary at a home in the Racquet Club Apartment complex in Weston. The resident received a notification from the home surveillance video that there was motion at the front door. The video shows the subject wearing a backpack and a glove over his right hand.

Anyone who can identify the subject or has information is asked to contact BSO Detective Natalie Hernandez at 954-626-4008. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.