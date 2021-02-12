CrimeLocalSociety

VIDEO: Broward Detectives Seeking Attempted Burglary Subject Wearing Backpack from Weston Apartment Complex Captured on Surveillance

By Joe Mcdermott
Cheap Domain Names, Custom Email Addresses and Simple Website Builders [Advertisement]

WESTON, FL – Carrying a backpack and wearing one glove, home surveillance video captured an attempted burglary subject after he tried to break into a residence in a Weston community.

Around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, February 11, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an attempted burglary at a home in the Racquet Club Apartment complex in Weston. The resident received a notification from the home surveillance video that there was motion at the front door. The video shows the subject wearing a backpack and a glove over his right hand.

Anyone who can identify the subject or has information is asked to contact BSO Detective Natalie Hernandez at 954-626-4008. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. 

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: Thespian Politicians and the Insurrection that Never…

Peter Lemiska

Sheriff: “Sick Individual” In Lehigh Acres Arrested for…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Radio Host, Financial Advisor Dave Ramsey on Stimulus…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 904