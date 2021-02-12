Sheriff: “Sick Individual” In Lehigh Acres Arrested for Aggravated Animal Cruelty; Found Blood on Walls and Evidence Dog Was Severely Beaten

Ivan Garcia , 20, was booked at the Lee County Jail faces a felony charge for aggravated animal cruelty. When deputies arrived they noticed Kano, a black Pitbull, displayed evidence indicating the dog had been severely beaten.

LEHIGH ACRES, FL – On Thursday, February 11, 2021 the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 400 block of Rushmore Avenue in reference to animal cruelty. A witness notified deputies after hearing a dog yelping and its owner, Ivan Garcia , 20, screaming at the animal.

When deputies arrived, they noticed Kano, a black pitbull, had several lacerations and scars on his face. In addition, the suspect was observed with blood and dog hair on him.

Due to the nature of the incident, the Animal Cruelty Task Force and East Criminal Investigations Division assumed the investigation. The dog received a medical evaluation at Lee County Domestic Animal Services.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Garcia’s home. Inside the home, detectives located animal blood on the walls and evidence indicating the dog had been severely beaten. The cohesive effort between the Animal Cruelty Task Force and East Criminal Investigations Division resulted in Garcia’s arrest.

“Another sick individual is in jail thanks to my team of dedicated detectives,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “If you think you can violently abuse an innocent animal, think again. This behavior will not be tolerated!”

Garcia was booked at the Lee County Jail faces a felony charge for aggravated animal cruelty.