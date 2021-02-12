CrimeLocalSociety

Sheriff: “Sick Individual” In Lehigh Acres Arrested for Aggravated Animal Cruelty; Found Blood on Walls and Evidence Dog Was Severely Beaten

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Cheap Domain Names, Custom Email Addresses and Simple Website Builders [Advertisement]

Ivan Garcia , 20, was booked at the Lee County Jail faces a felony charge for aggravated animal cruelty. When deputies arrived they noticed Kano, a black Pitbull, displayed evidence indicating the dog had been severely beaten.
Ivan Garcia , 20, was booked at the Lee County Jail faces a felony charge for aggravated animal cruelty. When deputies arrived they noticed Kano, a black Pitbull, displayed evidence indicating the dog had been severely beaten.

LEHIGH ACRES, FL – On Thursday, February 11, 2021 the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 400 block of Rushmore Avenue in reference to animal cruelty. A witness notified deputies after hearing a dog yelping and its owner, Ivan Garcia , 20, screaming at the animal.

When deputies arrived, they noticed Kano, a black pitbull, had several lacerations and scars on his face. In addition, the suspect was observed with blood and dog hair on him.

Due to the nature of the incident, the Animal Cruelty Task Force and East Criminal Investigations Division assumed the investigation. The dog received a medical evaluation at Lee County Domestic Animal Services.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Garcia’s home. Inside the home, detectives located animal blood on the walls and evidence indicating the dog had been severely beaten. The cohesive effort between the Animal Cruelty Task Force and East Criminal Investigations Division resulted in Garcia’s arrest.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

“Another sick individual is in jail thanks to my team of dedicated detectives,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “If you think you can violently abuse an innocent animal, think again. This behavior will not be tolerated!”

Garcia was booked at the Lee County Jail faces a felony charge for aggravated animal cruelty.

Comment via Facebook
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

STUDY: Pandemic Creates Panic Among Young Investors

George McGregor

100 Vehicle Pile-Up On Icy Texas Interstate Will Result In…

Christopher Boyle

Buc-ee’s To Unveil First Florida Travel Center In St.…

George McGregor
1 of 902