Radio Host, Financial Advisor Dave Ramsey on Stimulus Checks: “If $600 Or $1,400 Changes Your Life You Were Pretty Much Screwed Already”

By Christopher Boyle
NEW YORK, NY – Personal finance advisor, radio show host, author, and businessman Dave Ramsey raised some eyebrows during a recent Fox News interview when he stated that individuals who are relying on stimulus checks from the government to offset financially woes brought about by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic were already “screwed” to begin with.

“I don’t believe in a stimulus check, because if $600 or $1,400 changes your life you were pretty much screwed already. You got other issues going on,” he said. “You have a career problem, you have a debt problem, you have a relationship problem, a mental health problem… something else is going on if $600 changes your life.”

Congress and President Joe Biden are currently working on passing a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that is currently slated to include $1,400 stimulus checks for American citizens making up to $75,000 a year, among other benefits including funding for local governments, vaccine distribution, and extended unemployment benefits.

Ramsey claimed during his interview that stimulus checks don’t actually help people, but instead are “political rhetoric” and equivalent to “peeing on a forest fire.”

“That’s not talking down to folks,” he said. “I’ve been bankrupt. I’ve been broke. I work with people every day who are hurting. I love people. I want people to be lifted up, but this is, again, it is just political rhetoric.”

However, critics were quick to point out that Ramsey is contradicting his own financial advice with his position on stimulus checks. An article posted on his website less than a month ago literally advocates for people to have a $1,000 emergency fund, stating that it is, “a buffer between you and life. It’s the safety net that has your back when an emergency finds you—think the car transmission going out, needing a root canal or, say, a global pandemic happening out of the blue.”

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

