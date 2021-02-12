Palm Harbor Man Arrested for Impersonating Law Enforcement Officer

James Mazurowski, 54, of Palm Harbor, was arrested on two counts of impersonating a police officer, burglary of a conveyance, resisting a law enforcement officer without violence, and leaving the scene of an accident. Mazurowski’s bond was initially set at $36,500.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Thursday, February 11, at 4:37 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Timber Pines Resident Activity Center in reference to a report of a suspicious person. As deputies arrived on scene, the suspect later identified as James Mazurowski, 54, was observed fleeing from the scene driving a tan-colored Lincoln SUV.

The caller reported that her husband, who had been exercising in the fitness center, observed the suspect in the parking lot rummaging through their golf cart.

Mazurowski, of Palm Harbor, was seen in possession of sunglasses and a nylon cup holder belonging to the victim. When the victim confronted the suspect, Mazurowski displayed a silver badge and told the victim he was a Buffalo Police Officer.

The victim advised he continued to question Mazurowski about why he was rummaging through the golf cart. Mazurowski once again displayed the badge and told him he was searching for someone.

Mazurowski proceeded to drop the sunglasses on the ground, get into a vehicle and flee the scene. Mazurowski struck a curb damaging the vehicle as he sped away.

Deputies were able to conduct a traffic stop as Mazurowski exited the parking lot. Mazurowski advised deputies he was a U.S Marshal and provided a Buffalo Special Police ID card. Mazurowski kept insisting he was a U.S. Marshal and he needed to leave.

Initially, Mazurowski displayed the badge and indicated he was a U.S. Marshal to the front gate guard to gain access to the gated community.

Deputies detained Mazurowski at the scene while they contacted a representative from the Buffalo Police Department who indicated Mazurowski was not a current member of department’s “Special Police Officer” program, which is comprised of civilians who assist with community events.

Mazurowski spontaneously advised the deputy that he was driving a rental vehicle that he was dropping off for a customer who lived in Timber Pines. Deputies contacted the customer who advised he dropped off his vehicle for repairs at Auto Nation Lincoln of Clearwater and the vehicle was scheduled to be returned on February 11, 2021.

Additionally, the customer advised the vehicle should have no body damage. Mazurowski damaged the vehicle when he fled the parking lot. A small amount of currency was also reported missing from the vehicle’s center console.

Mazurowski was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center and charged with two counts of impersonating a police officer, burglary of a conveyance, resisting a law enforcement officer without violence, and leaving the scene of an accident. Mazurowski’s bond was initially set at $36,500.