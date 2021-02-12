Hit-And-Run Crash Kills Pedestrian In Pompano Beach; Man Struck Twice By Unknown Vehicles Which Both Fled Scene

While in the roadway, it appears the pedestrian was struck by another vehicle. That vehicle also failed to remain on scene. Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue responded, and the pedestrian was transported o Broward Health North where was later pronounced deceased.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run crash that occurred early Thursday morning in Pompano Beach. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives, at approximately 4:28 a.m. on February 11, a passerby located James Bates, 35, of Boynton Beach, lying within the 1400 block of Northwest 15th Avenue.

An initial investigation revealed Bates was struck by an unknown vehicle which fled the scene. After being struck, Bates got up and began stumbling southbound along Northwest 15th Avenue. The victim fell several times and spent an unknown amount of time in the roadway crawling on the ground disoriented.

While in the roadway, it appears Bates was struck by another unknown vehicle. That vehicle also failed to remain on scene. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded, and Bates was transported by paramedics to Broward Health North. He was later pronounced deceased at 6:35 a.m.

Detectives say the actual time of the crash is unknown. The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this hit-and-run is asked to contact BSO Traffic Homicide Detective Sean Strzalkowski at 954-321-4840. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.