CrimeLocalSociety

Flagler County Detective Relieved of Duty After Arrest for Domestic Battery; Booked Into Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, Held With No Bond

By Joe Mcdermott
Cheap Domain Names, Custom Email Addresses and Simple Website Builders [Advertisement]

Detective Mark Moy when he was named officer of the year in Flagler, May, 2014.
Detective Mark Moy when he was named officer of the year in Flagler, May, 2014. Moy, a 14-year-veteran of the FCSO. Moy was currently assigned as a Major Case Corporal in the Special Victims Unit of the Investigative Services Division. Daytona Beach News-Journal

PALM COAST, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) began investigating a domestic disturbance around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021, in Palm Coast. The victim, who called 9-1-1 after leaving the residence, reported that a family member had struck her in the face following an argument. The suspect in the case was identified as Mark Moy, a 14-year-veteran of the FCSO. Moy was currently assigned as a Major Case Corporal in the Special Victims Unit of the Investigative Services Division.

Detective Mark Moy (center) in 2013 when he was recognized as one of the Sheriff's top employees. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2013 7 Years Ago.
Detective Mark Moy (center) in 2013 when he was recognized as one of the Sheriff’s top employees. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2013 7 Years Ago. Courtesy photo at that time. https://www.palmcoastobserver.com

Moy was placed under arrest and charged with Domestic Battery. He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where he is being held with no bond allowed. Moy was suspended without pay and relieved of his duties pending further investigation into the incident.

“Sheriff Staly is extremely disappointed in his behavior,” Chief of Staff Mark Strobridge said. “Sheriff Staly has made the reduction of domestic violence a priority since becoming Sheriff and this proves that no one is immune from it or from being arrested if they violate the law. Sheriff Staly does not condone this behavior and will not tolerate it from Deputy Sheriffs wearing a badge pledging to serve and protect.”

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.
Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: Thespian Politicians and the Insurrection that Never…

Peter Lemiska

Sheriff: “Sick Individual” In Lehigh Acres Arrested for…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Radio Host, Financial Advisor Dave Ramsey on Stimulus…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 904