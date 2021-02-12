Flagler County Detective Relieved of Duty After Arrest for Domestic Battery; Booked Into Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, Held With No Bond

PALM COAST, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) began investigating a domestic disturbance around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021, in Palm Coast. The victim, who called 9-1-1 after leaving the residence, reported that a family member had struck her in the face following an argument. The suspect in the case was identified as Mark Moy, a 14-year-veteran of the FCSO. Moy was currently assigned as a Major Case Corporal in the Special Victims Unit of the Investigative Services Division.
Moy was placed under arrest and charged with Domestic Battery. He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where he is being held with no bond allowed. Moy was suspended without pay and relieved of his duties pending further investigation into the incident.
“Sheriff Staly is extremely disappointed in his behavior,” Chief of Staff Mark Strobridge said. “Sheriff Staly has made the reduction of domestic violence a priority since becoming Sheriff and this proves that no one is immune from it or from being arrested if they violate the law. Sheriff Staly does not condone this behavior and will not tolerate it from Deputy Sheriffs wearing a badge pledging to serve and protect.”