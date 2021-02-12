Flagler County Detective Relieved of Duty After Arrest for Domestic Battery; Booked Into Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, Held With No Bond

Detective Mark Moy when he was named officer of the year in Flagler, May, 2014. Moy, a 14-year-veteran of the FCSO. Moy was currently assigned as a Major Case Corporal in the Special Victims Unit of the Investigative Services Division. Daytona Beach News-Journal

PALM COAST, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) began investigating a domestic disturbance around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021, in Palm Coast. The victim, who called 9-1-1 after leaving the residence, reported that a family member had struck her in the face following an argument. The suspect in the case was identified as Mark Moy, a 14-year-veteran of the FCSO. Moy was currently assigned as a Major Case Corporal in the Special Victims Unit of the Investigative Services Division.

Detective Mark Moy (center) in 2013 when he was recognized as one of the Sheriff’s top employees. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2013 7 Years Ago. Courtesy photo at that time. https://www.palmcoastobserver.com

Moy was placed under arrest and charged with Domestic Battery. He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where he is being held with no bond allowed. Moy was suspended without pay and relieved of his duties pending further investigation into the incident.