EconomyFinanceU.S. News

Federal Debt to Hit $2.3 Trillion for 2021, Not Taking Into Account Biden Stimulus Plan

By Christopher Boyle
Cheap Domain Names, Custom Email Addresses and Simple Website Builders [Advertisement]

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to reports, the federal budget deficit in the current fiscal year is expected to hit $2.3 trillion, or 10.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). This will cause the government’s debt to exceed the size of the economy in 2021, and that’s not even taking into account President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.3 trillion COVID-19 stimulus plan, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) says.

While the 2021 $2.3 trillion federal debt is currently lower than what the country experienced in 2020 – when it totaled $3.13 trillion, or 14.9 percent of GDP – it still represents dollar totals higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and will be the second-highest level of debt in United States history.

According to the CBO, amount of the budget shortfall is $448 billion, which is 25 percent larger than their previous forecast. GDP is a comprehensive measure of U.S. economic activity. It measures the value of the final goods and services produced in the United States, and changes in GDP are the most popular indicator of the nation’s overall economic health, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The large amount of federal debt, said the CBO, can be attributed to costs associated with the government’s efforts to address the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the $2.2 trillion CARES act in March 2020 and an additional $900 billion package passed in December 2020.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

Obviously, large federal debts will inflate the national debt further; as of now, the public share of the $27.9 trillion national debt is $21.8 trillion, which is over 100 percent of GDP; the CBO says that number could be as high as $35.3 trillion – or 107 percent of GDP – by 2031.

Comment via Facebook
Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Ocasio-Cortez Pressuring Biden to Cancel $50,000 in Student…

Christopher Boyle

100 Vehicle Pile-Up On Icy Texas Interstate Will Result In…

Christopher Boyle

CANCELLED: Lucasfilm Fires Actress Gina Carano from “The…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 433