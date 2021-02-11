Sen. Victor Torres Files National Popular Vote Bill to Make Every Vote Equal

Victor Manuel “Vic” Torres, Jr speaking on The Florida Channel, a government-access television network operated by Florida State University’s WFSU-TV and the Florida State Legislature, November, 2017.

KISSIMMEE, FL – Sen. Victor Torres (S-District 15) introduced the National Popular Vote bill (SB 1092) to guarantee the candidate with the most votes wins the U.S. presidency—legislation that does not abolish the Electoral College or require a constitutional amendment.

“The candidate who wins the most votes in all fifty states should be president, no matter what,” said Torres. “The states have the power to fix the way we elect the president—and we need Florida to help.” He joins Rep. Joe Geller (D-Dania Beach) in supporting the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.

“This year’s election has again highlighted the flaws in our current system. We need House Bill 39 now,” said Geller. “We need to honor the will of the American people.”

“All public officials are elected by a majority of the popular vote except two—the President and Vice President” said Floridians for National Popular Vote CEO Kathleen Crampton.

If the bill passes in both the Senate and the House, Florida will join the “Agreement Among the States to Elect the President by National Popular Vote.” Currently, Florida is among 48 states that awards its electoral votes to the winner of the state popular vote; if Florida joins the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, the votes would be awarded to the winner of the National Popular Vote.

“This bill allows states to direct their electors to vote for the winner of the national popular vote, rather than the state popular vote. This way, every vote would matter,” said Crampton. “The bill does not require a constitutional amendment because it is passed by the states—which have complete control over how they award their electoral votes under Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution.”

Floridians for National Popular Vote supports the legislation, along with its coalition partners, Common Cause, National Popular Vote, Inc., Make Every Vote Matter, and League of Women Voters.

So far, 15 states and the District of Columbia have passed the legislation, adding up to 196 electoral votes, and it is only 74 votes away from reaching 270, which would activate the law.

“If we pass this bill in Florida with our 29 electoral votes, we will be 83% of the way to 270, and guaranteeing that the U.S. President is the winner of the National Popular Vote. We would eliminate the turmoil of the present system,” said Crampton.

The Floridians for National Popular Vote coalition, with a statewide network of supporters, is part of the growing National Popular Vote movement, lobbying for bills to be passed in more states. More information is available at www.floridiansfornpv.com.