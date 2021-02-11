Narcotics Unit, Special Operations, U.S. Marshals Execute Search Warrants at Homes of Known Drug Dealers in Fort Myers, Lehigh Acres, Eight Arrests

FORT MYERS, FL – On February 11, 2021, members of our Narcotics Unit, Special Operations Unit, and the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force executed four search warrants as part of “Operation Broken Hearts” at the homes of known drug dealers in Fort Myers and Lehigh Acres.
Deputies seized trafficking amounts of Fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as ecstasy pills, prescription pills, and several firearms.
Eight suspects were arrested and charged with crimes ranging from drug sales, trafficking, and weapons offenses.
All suspects were booked into the Lee County Jail.