Narcotics Unit, Special Operations, U.S. Marshals Execute Search Warrants at Homes of Known Drug Dealers in Fort Myers, Lehigh Acres, Eight Arrests

Eight suspects were arrested and charged with crimes ranging from drug sales, trafficking, and weapons offenses.

FORT MYERS, FL – On February 11, 2021, members of our Narcotics Unit, Special Operations Unit, and the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force executed four search warrants as part of “Operation Broken Hearts” at the homes of known drug dealers in Fort Myers and Lehigh Acres.

Deputies seized trafficking amounts of Fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as ecstasy pills, prescription pills, and several firearms.

Eight suspects were arrested and charged with crimes ranging from drug sales, trafficking, and weapons offenses.

Wilson Valentin, 36, of Lehigh Acres, FL was charged with one count of trafficking in fentanyl, 4 grams or more. Felipe Chavez, 31, of Labelle, FL was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine 14 grams or over Richard Powell, 50, of Fort Myers, FL was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine 14 grams or over Damand Crews, 38, of Lehigh Acres, FL was charged with one count of selling heroin, one count of cocaine, and two counties drug possession Nikisha Aponte, 28, of Lehigh Acres, FL was charged with one count of failure to appear for misdemeanor offense Joshua Finley, 42, of Fort Myers Beach was charged with resisting an officer without violence and false ID given to an officer William McAllister, 36, of Fort Myers, FL was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine 14 grams or over Michael Nichols, 35, of Fort Myers, FL was charged with one count of drug possession, resisting an officer without violence and obstructing execution of search warrant

All suspects were booked into the Lee County Jail.