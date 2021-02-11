CANCELLED: Lucasfilm Fires Actress Gina Carano from “The Mandalorian” Over Social Media Posts; Internet Erupts Over Alleged Double Standard
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Gina Carano, the former MMA fighter turned action movie actress, has been fired by Lucasfilm, a subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios, from her role on the hit Star Wars Disney+ show “The Mandalorian” following a controversial social media post.
“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” Lucasfilm said in a statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”
Carano, 38, was also dropped by United Talent Agency, which had been representing her in Hollywood.
The offending social media post that lost Carano her job consisted of a TikTok post that she shared on Instagram – the post has since been deleted, but screenshots exist – that compared modern-day politics to the treatment suffered by the Jews in Nazi Germany during World War II.
“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors… even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,” the post said.
A second post that also drew the ire of some internet users displayed a photo of a person wearing multiple masks to cover their face with the caption: “Meanwhile in California.”
The posts were heavily criticized, and soon the hashtag #FireGinaCarano gained steam on social media; in response, supporters of Carano attempted to get #weloveginacarano to trend to defend her.
The actress has a history of sharing her conservative views on social media and has experienced backlash – especially from liberal-minded users – for some of her posts, including spreading misinformation about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 presidential election.
Previously, Lucasfilm had big plans for Carano, with a planned spin-off series featuring Cara Dune, the tough galactic warrior she played on The Mandalorian, rumored to be in the works at one point.
The news of Carano’s termination has produced deeply divided reactions online, and raised questions once again over the pros and cons of the concept of “cancel culture.”
While many members of social media rejoiced in what they saw as Carano receiving her “well-deserved” comeuppance, an equally large number of supporters expressed outrage over the actress being “persecuted” for expressing her conservative views – and potentially losing her livelihood for good in the process – caused people to cancel their Disney+ subscriptions in protest.