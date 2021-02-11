Buc-ee’s To Unveil First Florida Travel Center In St. Augustine February 22; Continues Buc-ee’s Southeast Expansion

BusinessLocalPress Releases

By George McGregor
A Buc-ee's gas station and convenience store is visited by hundreds of hungry patrons on a busy afternoon. Bastrop, Texas - March 2019.
 A Buc-ee’s gas station and convenience store is visited by hundreds of hungry patrons on a busy afternoon. Bastrop, Texas – March 2019. Editorial credit: Stock Photo World / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL — Buc-ee’s, home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will unveil its newest travel center in St. Augustine, Florida, on February 22, 2021. Doors will open at 6 a.m. EST, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 11 a.m. EST. The celebration will be attended by local leaders and community members.

Located at 200 World Commerce Parkway, Buc-ee’s St. Augustine is the first Buc-ee’s travel center to open in Florida. Construction is currently underway for a second Florida location in Daytona Beach, which is expected to open next month. The two Florida outposts continue Buc-ee’s multi-state expansion across the South, joining stores in Georgia and Alabama. Buc-ee’s first travel center in South Carolina is also currently under construction and is slated for opening in 2022. Buc-ee’s continues to operate 38 locations in Texas, where it was founded.

Buc-ee’s St. Augustine will occupy 52,600 square feet, and offer 104 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go. The new travel center will also feature the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for nearly 40 years. Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available as well.

“Picking St. Augustine for our first Florida location made sense for many reasons, but its proximity to our other locations across the South was our initial motivator. Location aside, our owners fell in love with the rich history and warm hospitality of St. Augustine. With their crystal-clear beaches and walkable atmosphere, St. Augustine is among the most beautiful cities in Florida. We are excited to offer visitors and residents the experience and convenience of Buc-ee’s and can’t wait to become a part of the local community.

Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s
Buc-ee’s remains committed to providing a friendly, safe and fun stop for travelers everywhere. Buc-ee’s St. Augustine will bring approximately 200 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with great pay, full benefits, 401k and three weeks of vacation. 

About Buc-ee’s
Buc-ee’s is the world’s most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee’s now has 38 stores across Texas, including the world’s largest convenience store. Buc-ee’s began its multi-state expansion in 2019 and has since opened two travel centers in Alabama and one in Georgia. Buc-ee’s broke ground on their first location in South Carolina in 2020 and plans to open two locations in Florida in 2021. Buc-ee’s is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee’s apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee’s has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine traveling for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com

George McGregor

