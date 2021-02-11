LocalPress ReleasesSociety

Broward Sheriff’s Office Teams Up With Community Partners To Fight Hunger

By George McGregor
POMPANO BEACH, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office, Miami Dolphins, Island Joe’s Café and other community partners joined forces this week to help fight hunger in our community. 

On Wednesday, February 10, nearly 1,000 people were treated to a hot meal as part of the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program. The meals were whipped up by Island Joe’s Café located at 4201 Ravenswood Road in Dania Beach. Among the volunteers were Dania Beach Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and employees who served and distributed the meals in a drive-thru pick up at Island Joe’s. They also provided logistical support for everyone involved in the event.

Anyone interested in becoming involved or donating to the Miami Dolphins match program can visit dolphins.com/meals.

1 of 905