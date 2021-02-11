As Thousands Placed On Waitlists For Vaccine, Jewish Community Synagogue Partners With FDEM To Send Vaccines to People’s Homes

With never-ending lines and thousands who are desperate to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, The Jewish Community Synagogue and The Kind Kitchen partners with the FDEM and local Fire Department to send vaccines to people’s homes. Photo: The Jewish Community Synagogue.

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL – As the state of Florida rolls out its first dosages of the Covid-19 vaccine, people are frantic to get hold of the depleting supply of shots. In short supply of the vaccine and a countless number of people looking to protect themselves and loved ones, for many, it may look like the impossible.

Rabbi Leib Ezagui of the Jewish Community Synagogue and The Kind Kitchen recognized the need to care for the community’s most vulnerable and partnered with the FDEM and Local Fire Departments to make it happen for them. Because the Kind Kitchen sends out hundreds of meals on a weekly basis to Holocaust survivors and homebound seniors, they know firsthand the desperate need for help.

“Many of the elderly people we care for are unable to leave their homes and have no family to be there for them. As a community organization, we wanted to make sure the vaccine was also accessible to those who otherwise wouldn’t be able to get it on their own.” Rabbi Shlomo Ezagui

Rabbi Leib Ezagui together with The Jewish Community Synagogue and The Kind Kitchen therefore took matters into their own hands and reached out to the Florida Department of Emergency Management and their local fire department. They managed to secure a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine for homebound seniors and Holocaust survivors. With hundreds of people signing up through The Kind Kitchen, First Responders visited the homes and senior living facilities to successfully administer them.

With never-ending lines and thousands who are desperate to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, The Jewish Community Synagogue and The Kind Kitchen partners with the FDEM and local Fire Department to send vaccines to people’s homes. Photo: The Jewish Community Synagogue.

To register simply fill out the form online. For more information on The Jewish Community Synagogue or Kind Kitchen call 561-624-7004 or email info@jewishcommunitysynagogue.com. Please do not call the synagogue or Kind Kitchen in reference to the Covid-19 vaccine.

About The Jewish Community Synagogue

The Jewish Community Synagogue is here to create a sense of unity within the Jewish community of Palm Beach and to serve the spiritual, educational, and social needs of the community. They accomplish this through classes, social get-togethers, and holiday events. They are a community synagogue and welcomes people of all backgrounds and affiliations.

About The Kind Kitchen

The Kind Kitchen of Palm Beach is a 501c3 organization dedicated to doing kindness to whomever, whenever. The “Kind Kitchen” began simply in 1987 out of a small home kitchen and grew into a full-size operation.