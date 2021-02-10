Twitter CFO: Donald Trump Will Never Be Permitted Back on Platform, Even If He Runs for Office Again in 2024; “Policies Don’t Allow People Back”

After an initial 12-hour ban, Trump then received a permanent ban from Twitter’s platform one month ago after the then-current President was accused of inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, an alleged act that he is currently being impeached for despite no longer being in office. Editorial credit: Ascannio / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – According to Twitter chief financial officer (CFO) Ned Segal, Twitter’s ban on former President Donald Trump’s prized Twitter account will remain permanent regardless of circumstances, and that includes even if he decides to run for office again in 2024.

In an interview on Wednesday morning, Segal said that Twitter bans are essentially “one and done,” so to speak.

“The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform, whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO, or you are a former or current public official,” he said. “He was removed when he was president and there’d be no difference for anybody who’s a public official once they’ve been removed from the service.”

“Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back,” Segal said.

To date, in addition to Twitter, Trump has also been banned from Snapchat, Facebook, and Instagram.

Prior to his Twitter ban, Trump had over 88 million followers, and he often used the social media platform to communicate with and rally his base. Many right-leaning critics and politicians, including those who disagreed with Trump’s at-times incendiary posts, condemned the ban, accusing social media of censoring conservatives.