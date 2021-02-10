CrimeLocalSociety

Palm Beach County Detectives Seeking Public’s Assistance Identifying Deceased Male Found In Boynton Beach In September 2020

By Joe Mcdermott
BOYNTON BEACH, FL – On September 4, 2020, Palm Beach County Deputies found the remains of a man in the area of 4946 Le Chalet Boulevard in Boynton Beach. Detectives are seeking the publics assistance in identifying this person who is believed to have been homeless at the time of his death.

The deceased was found wearing black basketball style shorts and blue Croc style shoes. Detectives are seeking his identity and locating his family. The man is described as a white male, between 35 and 65 years of age, of European, White, Latin, or Hispanic ancestry, approximately 5’9″ to 6′ 1″ with a tattoo of an eagle. His dental condition was very poor and he had several teeth missing.

Anyone who can identify this male is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading the “PBSO” app for Apple or Android Smart Phones and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com. Case # 20-104026.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
