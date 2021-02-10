Palm Beach County Detectives Seeking Public’s Assistance Identifying Deceased Male Found In Boynton Beach In September 2020

The man is described as a white male, between 35 and 65 years of age, of European, White, Latin, or Hispanic ancestry, approximately 5’9″ to 6′ 1″ with a tattoo of an eagle. His dental condition was very poor and he had several teeth missing.

The deceased was found wearing black basketball style shorts and blue Croc style shoes. Detectives are seeking his identity and locating his family. The man is described as a white male, between 35 and 65 years of age, of European, White, Latin, or Hispanic ancestry, approximately 5’9″ to 6′ 1″ with a tattoo of an eagle. His dental condition was very poor and he had several teeth missing.

Anyone who can identify this male is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading the “PBSO” app for Apple or Android Smart Phones and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com. Case # 20-104026.