Marion County Sheriff’s Office Issues Alert for Missing Endangered Silver Springs Teen Last Seen Monday

Due to statements made by Anthony, aw enforcement and his family are concerned for his well-being. Anthony Kincman, 15, is described as a White male, approximately 5′ 6″ tall and approximately 150 lbs. He has brown eyes and red-brown hair.

SILVER SPRINGS, FL – According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Kincman, 15 years of age, was last seen on Monday, February 8, 2021 at approximately 9:30pm at 1952 SE 183rd Avenue Road in Silver Springs. He was last seen wearing a dark color sweater and dark jeans. Due to statements made by Anthony, aw enforcement and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Kincman is described as a White male, approximately 5′ 6″ tall and approximately 150 lbs. He has brown eyes and red-brown hair. If you have any information on Anthony’s whereabouts, please call 911.