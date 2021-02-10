CrimeLocalSociety

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Issues Alert for Missing Endangered Silver Springs Teen Last Seen Monday

By Jessica Mcfadyen
MISSING ENDANGERED
Due to statements made by Anthony, aw enforcement and his family are concerned for his well-being. Anthony Kincman, 15, is described as a White male, approximately 5′ 6″ tall and approximately 150 lbs. He has brown eyes and red-brown hair.

SILVER SPRINGS, FL – According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Kincman, 15 years of age, was last seen on Monday, February 8, 2021 at approximately 9:30pm at 1952 SE 183rd Avenue Road in Silver Springs. He was last seen wearing a dark color sweater and dark jeans. Due to statements made by Anthony, aw enforcement and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Kincman is described as a White male, approximately 5′ 6″ tall and approximately 150 lbs. He has brown eyes and red-brown hair. If you have any information on Anthony’s whereabouts, please call 911.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

