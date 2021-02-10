COPS: Deltona Man, 46, Charged With 16 Counts of Child Pornography Possession; Also Failed to Properly Register As Sex Offender

Volusia sheriff’s detectives in the Child Exploitation Unit began investigating Manno last July and discovered he was sharing videos and photos depicting sexual abuse of female children estimated as young as three up to nine years old.

DELTONA, FL – A Deltona man who was in custody in Pinellas County has been transported back to Volusia County to face charges of possession of child pornography. Phillip R. Manno, 46 was transported Tuesday from the Pinellas County Jail to face his Volusia charges, 16 counts of possession of child porn and one count of failure to properly register as a sex offender.

Manno, of 3137 Loblolly St., Deltona, remains in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $320,000 bail.

Detectives secured search warrants for Manno’s home and conducted forensic examination of his electronic devices, which led to the discovery of 16 videos containing child pornography. Manno was arrested in Pinellas County in August, where he remained until his transport back to Volusia County this week.

The investigation indicates the images in Manno’s possession were all downloaded. If anyone has any information about potential child victims in this case please contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at (386) 323-3574.