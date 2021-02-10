CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Deltona Man, 46, Charged With 16 Counts of Child Pornography Possession; Also Failed to Properly Register As Sex Offender

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Cheap Domain Names, Custom Email Addresses and Simple Website Builders [Advertisement]

FEMALES YOUNG
Volusia sheriff’s detectives in the Child Exploitation Unit began investigating Manno last July and discovered he was sharing videos and photos depicting sexual abuse of female children estimated as young as three up to nine years old.

DELTONA, FL – A Deltona man who was in custody in Pinellas County has been transported back to Volusia County to face charges of possession of child pornography. Phillip R. Manno, 46 was transported Tuesday from the Pinellas County Jail to face his Volusia charges, 16 counts of possession of child porn and one count of failure to properly register as a sex offender.

Manno, of 3137 Loblolly St., Deltona, remains in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $320,000 bail. Volusia sheriff’s detectives in the Child Exploitation Unit began investigating Manno last July and discovered he was sharing videos and photos depicting sexual abuse of female children estimated as young as three up to nine years old.

Detectives secured search warrants for Manno’s home and conducted forensic examination of his electronic devices, which led to the discovery of 16 videos containing child pornography. Manno was arrested in Pinellas County in August, where he remained until his transport back to Volusia County this week.

The investigation indicates the images in Manno’s possession were all downloaded. If anyone has any information about potential child victims in this case please contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at (386) 323-3574.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.
Comment via Facebook
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Reward for Tips In Brooksville Shooting Doubles to $10,000…

Joe Mcdermott

CANCELLED: PepsiCo Announces Official Rebranding of ‘Racist’…

Christopher Boyle

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Issues Alert for Missing…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 898