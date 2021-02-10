CrimeLocalSociety

Reward for Tips In Brooksville Shooting Doubles to $10,000 Cash After Pledge from Florida Sheriff Association’s CAAP for High-Priority Cases

By Joe Mcdermott
In 2021, the Office of Sheriff in Florida proudly celebrates 200 years of men and women dedicating their lives to serve Floridians. While many of Florida’s first sheriffs were appointed, today every sheriff is directly elected by the citizens of their county.
SOUTH BROOKSVILLE, FL – The Florida Sheriff’s Association’s (FSA) Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program (CAAP) has pledged an additional $5,000 in reward money for a tip that leads to an arrest in a fatal shooting that took place earlier this month in South Brooksville.

The $5,000 CAAP reward will be paid in addition to the Crime Stoppers cash reward of up to $5,000 creating an up to $10,000 cash reward for a tip that leads to arrest. According to the Hernando Sheriff’s Office, Detectives believe there are several witnesses who have information which are refusing to come forward.

On Wednesday, February 03 at 8 p.m., Hernando County 911 dispatchers received calls in reference to a shooting at at 823 Twigg Street in South Brooksville. Deputies responded and located an individual deceased from a gunshot wound. Another victim was already in route via a private vehicle to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives would like to remind potential tipsters that ALL tips are confidential (the caller is not asked his or her name, nor is he or she required to provide a name). The Hernando Sheriff’s Office takes no steps to investigate the source of the tip or tips. The payout process is completely anonymous, the person who provided the tip is not required to pick up the reward money himself or herself and anonymity applies to every tip submitted in every case. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477 (TIPS) for a cash reward of up to $10,000.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

