Broward Deputies Rescue Woman Being Held Against Her Will; Kicked In Door, Found Suspect Holding Victim In Bathroom Bruised and Beaten

By Joe Mcdermott
MAYNARD COURTNEY CHRISTIAN
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Courtney Christian Maynard, 24, of Lauderdale Lakes, dragged a female victim into an apartment. After deputies made a forced entry they located Maynard in a bathroom holding the victim down against her will with what appeared to be bruising on both of her eyes and blood on her face.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies saved a woman who was forced into her apartment by a man on Sunday evening in Lauderdale Lakes. At approximately 11:11 p.m., February 7, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in reference to a domestic violence call. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and located a witness who saw a man, later identified as Courtney Christian Maynard, 24, of Lauderdale Lakes, drag the female victim into an apartment.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies immediately approached the apartment and knocked on the door announcing their presence. After repeated attempts to contact the occupants inside without a response and hearing people inside, deputies made a forced entry fearing the female inside was in immediate danger.

As deputies made entry, by kicking the door in, they located Maynard in a bathroom holding the victim down against her will with what appeared to be bruising on both of her eyes and blood on her face. Deputies attempted to detain Maynard, who resisted arrest by striking a deputy in the chin before being taken into custody without further incident.

The victim, whos name was withheld due to Marsy’s Law, was transported to Broward Health Medical Center for her injuries and was released.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

