UPDATE: Volusia Sheriff’s Deputies Searching for Missing, Endangered Teen Girl Las Seen In Daytona Beach

UPDATE: Alexis Ann Sutton, 14, was located safely tonight in Daytona Beach after a nearly four-hour search. Thanks, everyone.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – Volusia Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 14-year-old girl who is considered missing and endangered after she jumped out of her mom’s vehicle at the intersection of Tomoka Farms Road and W. U.S. 92 in Daytona Beach this afternoon.

Alexis Ann Sutton continued northbound on Tomoka Farms Road and was observed running onto the property of the Motel 6 but was unable to be located. She separated from her mother’s vehicle around 5:30 p.m. and the Sheriff’s Office was alerted.

Alexis is wearing a tie-dyed long-sleeve hooded sweatshirt with light blue denim shorts and white sneakers. Bloodhounds from Tomoka Correctional Institution are being used to help search for the juvenile. Please be on the lookout for Alexis. Anyone who spots her is asked to call 911 immediately.

