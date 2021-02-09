OpinionsPoliticsU.S. News

Op-Ed: Welcome To Witch Hunt 2.0

By Roger Stone
Roger Stone is a political strategist, pundit, and a long-time political advisor and friend of President Donald Trump. Stone was a victim of the Mueller witch hunt and was charged with lying to Congress in order to pressure him into testifying against the President. Stone refused.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – ABC has launched a second witch hunt without facts or evidence. Every one of these stories is contrived using “guilt by association.” I was not at the Capitol when a riot broke out that was both illegal and stupid. 

Read the print stories and watch the ABC videos yourself. They are all hit piece with much-coded language. This is almost as stupid as CNN saying my belief in God and my apocalyptical view of what America faces are somehow a call to violence. Truly idiotic.

How Trump allies stoked the flames ahead of Capitol riot
https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/18/politics/trump-bannon-stone-giuliani-capitol-riot-invs/index.html

Yet ABC has stooped even lower. I had no advance knowledge of any plan to storm and breach the Capitol. While the attack on the Capitol was illegal and politically stupid, ABC is using my name as clickbait. The smear starts earlier… 

Congressional investigators probe videos of Trump associates' actions ahead of Capitol riot
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/congressional-investigators-probe-videos-trump-associates-actions-ahead/story?id=75711459
Longtime Trump advisers connected to groups behind rally that led to Capitol attack
https://abcnews.go.com/US/longtime-trump-advisers-connected-groups-rally-led-capitol/story?id=75261028

Here is the most outrageous of all. Watch the video. It proves nothing. 

Video surfaces showing Trump ally Roger Stone flanked by Oath Keepers on morning of Jan. 6
https://abcnews.go.com/US/video-surfaces-showing-trump-ally-roger-stone-flanked/story?id=75706765

All ABC has done is keep my name in the headlines and fuel the real nut job, left-wing conspiracy theorists. Like this guy at Salon who thinks he’s Sherlock Holmes. He too is in the “guilt by association” school of journalism practiced by CNN and ABC. He talks sh*t. 

Six degrees of sedition: Was master trickster Roger Stone behind the Capitol riot?
https://www.salon.com/2021/01/29/six-degrees-of-sedition-was-master-trickster-roger-stone-behind-the-capitol-riot/

Then there’s this guy who is certifiably insane…

Federal Prosecutors Appear to Be Closing In on Roger Stone. New federal cases suggest Stone is an unindicted co-conspirator who will eventually face arrest—bringing the insurrection investigation directly to Trump's doorstep.
https://sethabramson.substack.com/p/federal-prosecutors-appear-to-be

Total bullshit.  This kind of hate and disinformation leads to events like the recent attack on my wife outside our home. 

Incident at Roger Stone’s home clarified, Mrs. Stone is home and well. Roger Stone sets the record on what happened at his home
https://floridianpress.com/2021/01/incident-at-roger-stones-home-clarified-mrs-stone-is-home-and-well/

Now Democrats seek to smear me AGAIN without any facts or evidence whatsoever. All ABC has done is keep my name in the headlines for the RELEASE of my tell-all book. I will not only lay out the gross misconduct of the Soviet-style show trial I was subjected to last year but I will also expose the current smear attempts on me and others.

Roger Stone

Roger Stone is a political consultant, lobbyist, speaker, and Bestselling Author. Stone worked on the campaigns of Republican politicians Nixon, Reagan, Kemp, Dole, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump. The documentary Get Me Roger Stone focuses on his past and role in Trump's presidential campaign. Roger's material appears in The Published Reporter® with his explicit permission. To support his effort to sue Mueller, Rosenstein, the DOJ, FBI and the dirty cops in his case to expose the witch hunt go to StoneDefenseFund.com.

