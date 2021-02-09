New Townhomes near Lake Monroe Planned by Henin Group, Moving Forward Now with National Homebuilder M/I Homes

MI Homes’ nearby Towns At White Cedar Streetscape

SANFORD, FL – Henin Springview LLC, a subsidiary of Henin Group which focuses on unique luxury neighborhoods and multifamily developments, has sold its planned Sanford townhome development to a national homebuilder. The 18-acre parcel was approved last year for 150 townhomes on the site at 2300 W. First Street in Sanford.

The Orlando Division of M/I Homes closed the last week in January on the shovel-ready property located along the shores of Lake Monroe. The area is highly desirable with a hospital, historic downtown Sanford, a lakefront park and trails, employment corridors, and a mall nearby, said Jerome Henin, CEO of the Henin Group.

“We were delayed on the approvals and permitting during 2020 with the Covid-19 shutdown and the governmental agencies working from home,” Henin said. Plans for the townhomes were approved and permitted after being rezoned from industrial to residential.

Construction is getting underway soon, according to Henin. “This development is a good fit for M/I Homes as they are currently building and have sold more than half of The Towns at White Cedar just a few minutes west on White Cedar Road off of SR 46.”

Birdseye view Lake Monroe Shores Property

HEN01 Aerial Location Lake Monroe Shores

M/I Homes’ Towns at Lake Monroe Commons (a name that’s being approved) will provide reasonably priced starter homes for Seminole County residents. They most likely will be priced starting in the mid $200,000s and include the homebuilders 15-year structural warranty. The three-and four-bedroom units are anticipated to start at 1,800 square feet.

M/I Homes also builds in the Henin Group’s award-winning Riviera Bella in DeBary where production homes are priced from the mid $200,000s and custom homes up to $2 million.

About the Developer:

France native Jerome Henin, the founder and owner of several companies involved in real estate development and sales, has more than 30 years of experience in property development in Europe, Florida and Virginia. His largest Central Florida development – the award-winning Riviera Bella – is divided into villages with production homes’ pricing from the mid $200,000s and custom homes that are priced up to $2 million.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation’s leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 110,000 homes. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold primarily under the trade names M/I Homes and Showcase Collection (exclusively by M/I Homes), and also currently are sold under the name Hans Hagen Homes in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota market and Pinnacle Homes in the Detroit, Michigan market. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; and the Virginia and Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C.