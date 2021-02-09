AutomotiveBusinessPress Releases

Kia Wins Trifecta of 2021 “Best Car for the Money” Awards from U.S. News & World Report

By George McGregor
Cheap Domain Names, Custom Email Addresses and Simple Website Builders [Advertisement]

Three Popular Kia Models – the Forte Sedan, Soul Compact SUV and the All-New Sorento SUV Take Top Honors in Their Respective Categories. Sorento and Soul named “Best Car for the Money” for the fifth consecutive year. Awards based on overall vehicle quality and value based on five-year cost of ownership.
Three Popular Kia Models – the Forte Sedan, Soul Compact SUV and the All-New Sorento SUV Take Top Honors in Their Respective Categories. Sorento and Soul named “Best Car for the Money” for the fifth consecutive year. Awards based on overall vehicle quality and value based on five-year cost of ownership.

IRVINE, CA – Three of the world-class vehicles from Kia Motors America were named Best Cars for the Moneyin their respective categories by U.S. News & World Report. Taking top honors this year are the 2021 Forte, Sorento and Soul models.

“Kia has outperformed the industry with a world-class lineup of sporty sedans and undeniably capable SUVs, and these Best Cars for the Money awards from U.S. News & World Report speak to the strength and appeal of our entire product line,” said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia Motors America. “It is not enough to offer stylish, functional and technologically-advanced vehicles that meet and exceed the wants and needs of our customers. There also must be an exceptional value proposition. Our goal is to consistently deliver on that promise.”

Winners were chosen on the basis of quality and value. Quality is determined by each vehicle’s performance in U.S. News & World Report Best Car Rankings and value is measured by a combination of transaction prices and five-year total ownership costs.

“The Kia Sorento’s low price and operating costs make it a great value, and that value comes without compromises on features, comfort or performance,” said Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor, U.S. News & World Report. “Car reviewers love the Forte for its roomy passenger cabin and long list of standard features. Its low price and long-term ownership costs make it a great value. This is a car that buyers – and their budgets – will enjoy owning for the long haul. And the Kia Soul has plenty of interior space and an excellent infotainment system. Its long warranty keeps repair costs low, making it an excellent long-term value.”

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.
Comment via Facebook
George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Advance Hauling Pak Mail Delivers U-Haul Trucks to…

George McGregor

Kia Motors to “Accelerate The Good” Through Donations to…

George McGregor

University: Study Shows Flu Vaccine Lessens COVID-19…

George McGregor
1 of 262