Kia Wins Trifecta of 2021 “Best Car for the Money” Awards from U.S. News & World Report

Three Popular Kia Models – the Forte Sedan, Soul Compact SUV and the All-New Sorento SUV Take Top Honors in Their Respective Categories. Sorento and Soul named “Best Car for the Money” for the fifth consecutive year. Awards based on overall vehicle quality and value based on five-year cost of ownership.

IRVINE, CA – Three of the world-class vehicles from Kia Motors America were named “Best Cars for the Money” in their respective categories by U.S. News & World Report. Taking top honors this year are the 2021 Forte, Sorento and Soul models.

“Kia has outperformed the industry with a world-class lineup of sporty sedans and undeniably capable SUVs, and these Best Cars for the Money awards from U.S. News & World Report speak to the strength and appeal of our entire product line,” said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia Motors America. “It is not enough to offer stylish, functional and technologically-advanced vehicles that meet and exceed the wants and needs of our customers. There also must be an exceptional value proposition. Our goal is to consistently deliver on that promise.”

Winners were chosen on the basis of quality and value. Quality is determined by each vehicle’s performance in U.S. News & World Report Best Car Rankings and value is measured by a combination of transaction prices and five-year total ownership costs.