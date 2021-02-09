CrimeLocalSociety

Fugitive Wanted For 2017 Boca Raton Home Invasion Robbery And First Degree Murder Captured, In Custody

By Joe Mcdermott
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL – On July 3, 2017, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a shooting that occurred in the 22700 block of 65th Terrace, a single family residence in Unincorporated Boca Raton. Upon arrival deputies learned that unknown males entered the home where an altercation ensued resulting in a male being shot. The suspects fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction. 

At the time, suspect information was vague and why the unknown males entered the home was unknown. After the gunshot victim passed away, Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division began investigating the incident as a Homicide. 

On November 7, 2019 the completed investigation was presented before a Grand Jury where a true bill indictment was returned. Austin Baker and Cameron Burgess-Clark were already located and arrested. 

Alton Anders was located and arrested on February 8, 2021. Alton Anders was located and arrested on February 8, 2021. He was charged with resisting and officer – obstruct without violence, robbery – home invasion with a firearm or other deadly weapon, and homicide murder first degree premeditated.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
