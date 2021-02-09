Fugitive Wanted For 2017 Boca Raton Home Invasion Robbery And First Degree Murder Captured, In Custody

Alton Anders was located and arrested on February 8, 2021. He was charged with resisting and officer – obstruct without violence, robbery – home invasion with a firearm or other deadly weapon, and homicide murder first degree premeditated.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL – On July 3, 2017, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a shooting that occurred in the 22700 block of 65th Terrace, a single family residence in Unincorporated Boca Raton. Upon arrival deputies learned that unknown males entered the home where an altercation ensued resulting in a male being shot. The suspects fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

At the time, suspect information was vague and why the unknown males entered the home was unknown. After the gunshot victim passed away, Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division began investigating the incident as a Homicide.

On November 7, 2019 the completed investigation was presented before a Grand Jury where a true bill indictment was returned. Austin Baker and Cameron Burgess-Clark were already located and arrested.

Alton Anders was located and arrested on February 8, 2021. Alton Anders was located and arrested on February 8, 2021. He was charged with resisting and officer – obstruct without violence, robbery – home invasion with a firearm or other deadly weapon, and homicide murder first degree premeditated.