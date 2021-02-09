Biden DOJ Asks Nearly All Trump Admin Attorneys to Resign; Attorneys for Russia and Hunter Biden Probes Exempt

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration ceremony. Washington, Jan.20, 2021. Editorial credit: mccv / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to reports, the Administration of President Joe Biden is asking for the resignation of nearly all U.S. attorneys confirmed by the Senate during the Trump presidency, with two notable exceptions; the investigators into the origins of the Russia probe and Hunter Biden’s taxes.

The attorneys in question – the number is expected to be 56 – will be asked to resign possibly starting Tuesday, which is not an unusual occurrence when a new administration takes over the White House; in 2017, President Donald Trump ordered the resignation of 46 Obama-era U.S. attorneys.

Two prosecutors will be retained from the Trump Administration to continue their current investigations, however. Officials noted that John Durham will continue in the role of special counsel that he was assigned by former Attorney General William Barr while looking into the origins of the FBI’s so-called Russia probe; he will not, however, continue as district of Connecticut U.S. attorney.

DOJ asks Trump-era US attorneys to resign https://t.co/xmVRIGSLyt pic.twitter.com/CVr8mIDyHu — New York Post (@nypost) February 9, 2021

In May 2019, Barr had asked Durham to determine if the FBI was “lawful and appropriate“ in the way that it gathered intelligence on Russian influence over the 2016 presidential election.

In addition, Delaware U.S. attorney David Weiss will continue his investigation into the taxes of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

The investigation was initially launched in 2018 but was temporarily halted during the 2020 election; having since resumed, investigators have since looked into allegations of money laundering, his taxes, and his business dealings in China and Ukraine.

It may take several weeks for the Trump-era U.S. attorneys to leave their posts and their eventual replacements – nominated by President Biden – to assume their roles in the DOJ. However, some attorneys appointed by Trump have already resigned before this announcement.