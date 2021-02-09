Beacon Lake Honored At Laurel Awards; Lakefront Neighborhood Recognized With Gold Award For Best Website

BBX Capital Real Estate received a gold Laurel Award for Best Community Website for Beacon Lake. From left, Bruce J. Parker, Jenn Kjellman, Danielle Simpson and Aaron Lyman.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, FL – The Northeast Florida Builders Association’s Sales and Marketing Council recently honored BBX Capital Real Estate with a gold Laurel Award for Best Community Website for Beacon Lake, a one-of-a kind community combining a homey-neighborhood feel with today’s most sought-after lifestyle amenities.

“We are honored to receive this recognition for Beacon Lake’s website,” said Bruce J. Parker, Managing Director for BBX Capital Real Estate, Beacon Lake’s master developer. “Our website effectively communicates the community’s upscale, coastal lifestyle. We appreciate the accolades from our industry peers and we encourage everyone to visit our community, learn more about living at Beacon Lake and join the hundreds of families that love living here.”

The recently redesigned Beacon Lake website presents a fresh new look with video enhancements and other improvements that provide a better user experience. The website includes a community portal for residents to stay up-to-date on Beacon Lake events and activities. Beacon Lake’s website attracts thousands of potential new residents each month. The website is the largest lead generator for the community and truly showcases the incredible quality of life residents obtain when choosing to move to Beacon Lake.

Beacon Lake provides residents the best of St. Johns County living – small enough to get to know your neighbors, yet large enough to be able to offer the magnificent amenities and lifestyle today’s families desire. The community is a wonderful place to live and raise a family, attracting residents of all ages with homes for every lifestyle.

At Beacon Lake, Dream Finders Homes and Toll Brothers are building coastal-inspired single-family homes featuring welcoming front porches and open floor plans. Dream Finders also is building luxury townhomes in Harborside at Beacon Lake. Seven beautifully decorated model homes are currently open for tours. Homes are priced starting from the mid $200s.

The heart and pride of the Beacon Lake community is Lake House, the 8,200-square-foot Amenity and Fitness Center. Anchored by a 43-acre paddle-friendly lake and nestled within 358 acres of nature preserve, the resort-style Lake House is situated to maximize half-mile lake views and provides a stunning backdrop for sunrises and sunsets. Luxuriously appointed, yet warm and welcoming, Beacon Lake’s amenity center features today’s most desirable amenities – a junior Olympic swimming pool, fun pool and Splash Park, plus a crew house for kayak rentals and a demonstration kitchen.

Beacon Lake’s state-of-the-art fitness center offers virtual fitness classes, cardio and strength training equipment, free weights, spin bikes and a fitness studio. The community features a lakeside sand beach, pirate-themed playground and sports fields for outdoor activities, as well as miles of multipurpose paths for walking, running or biking. For the four-legged family members, a bark park offers furry residents and their owners a place to exercise, socialize and play. Beacon Lake’s neighborhoods have pocket parks and stop-a-whiles for relaxing and enjoying the community’s natural surroundings.

Beacon Lake is within the St. Johns County Public School District and currently zoned for A-rated schools including Ocean Palms Elementary School, Alice B. Landrum Middle School and Allen D. Nease High School for the 2020-2021 school year. The district plans to open a new high school in the 2022-2023 school year. Beacon Lake offers residents a central location near shopping, dining, employment centers and area beaches. A new Publix is currently under construction along the south side of County Road 210, just outside the community.

Beacon Lake is located on the south side of CR 210 between U.S. Route 1 and Interstate 95. For more information, visit www.BeaconLake.com.

About BBX Capital Real Estate:

BBX Capital Real Estate, a division of BBX Capital, Inc. is involved in the development, operation, management, and investment in residential and commercial real estate including investments, directly and indirectly through joint ventures, in master planned communities, multifamily rental communities, single family for sale communities and commercial properties located primarily in Florida. For more information, please visit www.BBXCapitalRealEstate.com, or contact at Bruce J. Parker at 954-940-4941 or BParker@BBXCapital.com.

About Dream Finders Homes:

Dream Finders Homes is a private, national home builder dedicated to building the highest quality constructed homes at the most affordable prices. Dream Finders prides itself on offering transparency in the home building process while earning the reputation of being ‘The Best Value at Every Price Point.’ Dream Finders strives to work with every home buyer to build a unique home that fits their lifestyle. Dream Finders, building the American Dream one home at a time in Northeast Florida, Austin, Orlando, Colorado, Northern Virginia, Maryland, Savannah and Coastal South Carolina. For more information, visit www.dreamfindershomes.com.

About Toll Brothers:

Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently operating in 24 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL).

For six years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies®” list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.

Toll Brothers builds an array of luxury residential single-family detached, attached home, master planned resort-style golf, and urban low-, mid-, and high-rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves. The Company acquires and develops rental apartment and commercial properties through Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Toll Brothers Campus Living, and the affiliated Toll Brothers Realty Trust, and develops urban low-, mid-, and high-rise for-sale condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management, and landscape subsidiaries. Toll Brothers also operates its own security company, TBI Smart Home Solutions, which also provides homeowners with home automation and technology options. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. Through its Gibraltar Real Estate Capital joint venture, the Company provides builders and developers with land banking, non-recourse debt and equity capital.

Toll Brothers proudly supports the communities in which it builds; among other philanthropic pursuits, the Company sponsors the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network, bringing opera to neighborhoods throughout the world.

This is not an offering where prohibited by law. *From FORTUNE. ©2020 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.