ZERO TOLERANCE: 11-Year-Old Arrested After Threatening to Shoot Teacher; “I Am Going To Shoot You Up!”

BUNNELL, FL – On Friday, February 5, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) received information that on February 3, a juvenile Bunnell Elementary School student sang an inappropriate song about guns and shooting people while in class. His teacher told the student that this behavior was not acceptable and asked him to stop. The student then began searching guns on the internet.

The following day, the teacher stated that the student pointed his iPad at her and stated, “I am going to shoot you up!” while making gun noises. The student did this again as he exited the classroom while making eye contact with the teacher. The teacher told deputies that these incidents had now put her in fear for her life.

Bunnell Elementary’s I.T. Department was able to retrieve the internet searches made on the student’s laptop and recovered over four pages of handgun and ammunition searches made while in school.

FCSO then made contact with the 11-year-old student. Based on the totality of the circumstances, the juvenile was taken into custody and charged with false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner, a felony charge.

“We have a zero tolerance policy for threats in Flagler County, especially when it comes to our schools,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This is the fourth case in as many weeks. By now, everyone should realize that if you make a threat in a school you are going to be arrested. Parents – while we don’t like making these arrests we will make an arrest if there is probable cause. So please, talk to your kids about the seriousness of making a threat before we have to get involved! Thank you to the teacher that came forward and reported this. Remember, if you see something, say something.”

The juvenile was booked at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) was contacted. He was released back into the custody of his parents, pending a future court date by order of DJJ.

