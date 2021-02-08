Pompano Beach Restaurateur Serving Up Hot Dogs, Chili And Illegal Drugs; Nearly Half A Million Dollars In Cash Seized After Months Long Investigation

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Louis Younglove Sr., 57, of Oakland Park, not only served up hot dogs with fixings. He helped some people get their fix by peddling drugs.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Strategic Investigations Division and the Pompano Beach Crime Suppression Team, restaurateur Louis Younglove Sr., 57, of Oakland Park, not only served up hot dogs with fixings. He helped some people get their fix by peddling drugs.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives culminated a months long investigation on Thursday, February 4 when they conducted a traffic stop on Younglove at 334 S.E. 15th Street in the parking lot of his restaurant, Chi-Town Chicago Italian Beef & Hot Dogs.

Inside a duffle bag in Younglove’s car, detectives found a smorgasbord of illegal drugs; cocaine, fentanyl, ecstasy, marijuana and various prescription drugs. Detectives also found more than $18,000 in cash. Younglove’s son, Adam Younglove, 24, also of Oakland Park, was a passenger in the car. He was found in possession of fentanyl and marijuana and was arrested.

On the same day, detectives served a search warrant at Younglove’s Oakland Park home and discovered even more illegal narcotics inside, as well as nearly half a million dollars in cash. Using a myriad of investigative techniques, the Broward Sheriff’s Office disrupted this major narcotics operation and ended the days of Chi-Town being “High-Town” for drug seekers. As a result of the investigation, Younglove Sr. faces more than a dozen criminal charges and is currently being held in jail.