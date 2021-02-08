Police: Georgia Substitute Teacher Amelia Ressler, 30, Filmed Herself Masturbating in Front of Second Grade Class

JONESBORO, GA – A Georgia substitute teacher was arrested Friday after she allegedly filmed herself masturbating in front of an entire classroom full of second-grade children, according to reports. Amelia Ressler of Carrollton, 30, has been charged with 19 counts of child molestation after staff at Mt. Zion Elementary School contacted authorities with allegations of misconduct against her, alleging that she engaged in “indecent and immoral acts while in the presence of school-aged children.”

Police obtained video – that they say was taken by Ressler herself – showing the substitute teacher allegedly masturbating in front of her 19-student second-grade classroom. Officials have confirmed that this was an in-person class, as opposed to a remote class held over Zoom or other video conferencing software.

Screenshot from a public post on Facebook.com

Ressler then allegedly posted a 13-second video clip of her performance on Snapchat, which was quickly discovered by officials.

“It appears she was masturbating while the classroom was full of kids,” Carroll County communication director Ashley Hulsey said. “We obtained video evidence because she videoed it herself and disseminated it and we were able to get a hold of that evidence.”

Police will be conducting interviews with the 19 children who were in the classroom during the alleged incident; the process is expected to take several weeks, reports say.

“We appreciate the dedication Carroll County Schools has for the safety of their students as we were contacted immediately following the allegations and we will continue to work closely with them during the remainder of the investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

According to jail records, a bond has not been set for Ressler, who is currently booked at Carroll County Jail; it is currently unknown if she has entered a plea or has yet obtained an attorney.