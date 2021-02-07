OpinionsPoliticsSociety

Op-Ed: Why Is Redemption A Dirty Word to Democrats?

By Chuck Lehmann
The House Committee on Rules held a hearing on Feb. 3 on whether to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from her committees. Greene had faced criticism for past remarks including those embracing the QAnon conspiracy theory. Photo credit: C-SPAN.
DELRAY BEACH, FL – Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of her committee assignments in the House of Representatives because she made some incendiary comments a few years ago which were not “politically correct”. Most people thought the comments she made were indefensible, and so did she, as she spoke before the House as they contemplated her fate. Her heartfelt apology was not heeded by the full contingent of Democrats and 11 Republicans.

That precedent of one party relieving a member of the other party of their committee assignments, will come back to bite those in the butt who ignored her sincere apology in the future, when the majority changes hands.

Most all politicians have said things in the past that could be considered inflammatory, insulting, and downright libelous, but nothing was done like what they have done to Representative Greene.

For example, Representative Maxine Waters has encouraged others to harass and get in the face of anyone who was associated with President Trump, and she has consistently harangued Trump as an illegitimate president all during his term in office. Nothing has been done to her. Adam Schiff, as head of the House Intelligence Committee, spent three years claiming he had irrefutable proof that Trump colluded with the Russians and Vladimir Putin. No proof was found by the Special Counsel that Trump colluded with the Russians. Schiff lied for three years, but nothing happened to him as he is still head of the Intelligence Committee. Then we have Representative Alcee Hastings, a Florida Congressman, who was impeached by the House because he lied about a bribe he took as a federal judge. Nothing has happened to him, he still is sitting on the committees he was assigned to. In the Senate, Senator Chuck Schumer, threatened dire consequences against Justice’s Gorsuch and Kavanaugh if they didn’t vote the way he wanted them to vote. Nothing happened to him. The list could go on and on pointing out the double standard used by the feckless Democrats, but you get the picture.

This was a “political vote” trying to paint Republicans, as represented by Ms. Greene, as being partial to domestic terrorists and purveying kooky ideas, which seems to be the “talking points” of the vindictive Democrats and their flunky’s in the dishonest media. As stated before, they very conveniently have overlooked the indiscretions of their own members.

President Biden has been very vocal in proclaiming that he wants to unite the country, but it seems he and the leaders of the Democrats are doing just the opposite. He seems to be spouting empty platitudes trying to appease a fractured electorate. It seems he is beholden to the far-left of his party from the way he is carrying out his pronouncements with his executive orders.  The old expression, “my way or the highway” seems to be how his misnamed unity call has been interpreted.

You can’t conduct a vendetta against your political opponents and expect to get a unifying response. Compassion and forgiveness must not be abdicated for political expediency. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene should be given the same consideration as the Democrats have given their members.  Her “mea culpa” should be given as a path for forgiveness. As the old saying goes, “people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones” and as the headline states, “Why is Redemption a Dirty Word to Democrats”?

Chuck Lehmann

Chuck Lehmann is a graduate of St. John’s University with his graduate work done at Hofstra University. He has an illustrious journalistic career, writing editorials for the Canada Free Press, Delray Sun and Boca Forum, supplement publications in the Sun-Sentinel newspaper and has been the editorialist-in-chief at the Chuck on the Right Side blog for the past 10 years.

